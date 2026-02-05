Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 06:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
No market opened for agriculture in India-US trade deal, says Chouhan

No market opened for agriculture in India-US trade deal, says Chouhan

Chouhan said that, rather than compromising farmers' interests, the trade deal will open new avenues of opportunity for crops such as rice

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the India–US trade deal does not open Indian markets to foreign farm products and fully protects farmers’ interests. (Photo: PTI)

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 6:03 PM IST

Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that no market has been opened for major crops — be it staple grains including millets, staple fruits, or dairy products — as part of the India–US trade deal, all of which are safe, and nothing big will come into India’s farm sector as part of the deal.
 
“So, this deal has been made in the national interest, with the farmers’ utmost concern,” Chouhan said while talking to select media outlets on Wednesday. 
He said farmers’ interests are paramount for the government and have been fully protected and are safe. 
 
On the Opposition Congress’s allegation that farmers’ interests have been compromised in the India–US trade deal, Chouhan said that Congress and the opposition are frustrated and mentally disturbed.
 
“They cannot compete on the ground. One defeat after another has filled them with despair, hopelessness, and frustration, and that is why they are blindly protesting. They have become machines of lies, a market for rumours. That is why they want to create an atmosphere of chaos by spreading rumours,” he said.

Chouhan said that, instead of compromising farmers’ interests, the trade deal will open new avenues of opportunity for crops such as rice.
 
“Our exports will be boosted by the reduction in tariffs. Our rice, spices, even textiles… When textile exports increase, cotton farmers will benefit. Therefore, this deal is completely in the interest of India’s farmers,” Chouhan said.
 
On doubts raised by a tweet by the US Treasury secretary that more American farm products will now be shipped to India, Chouhan said the commerce and industry minister, Piyush Goyal, has clarified the situation in Parliament in his statement.
 
“I, as the country’s agriculture minister, once again reiterate that the interests of Indian farmers are completely safe. Whether it is our small farmers or large farmers, our primary agricultural products will all be safe. The market has not been opened for anything like this,” Chouhan said.

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 6:00 PM IST

