Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 12:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Pakistan is a front for China, US needs to be conscious: Ex-envoy Sandhu

Pakistan is a front for China, US needs to be conscious: Ex-envoy Sandhu

Taranjit Singh Sandhu further stressed that the Pakistan Army remained in complete control of the country, making it necessary to take a firm stance against terrorism

Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Taranjit Singh, Taranjit

Sandhu touched upon democratic backsliding in the region (Photo: PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former Indian Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, who is part of the all-party delegation led by Shashi Tharoor to the US, in a strong message to US policymakers, cautioned on Thursday that Pakistan is acting as a front for China and urged Washington to rethink its strategic approach in the region.

During an interaction in Washington, DC, Sandhu said, "...There is a larger geopolitical play. I don't think anybody needs to be explained that Pakistan is the front for China, and I think the US policy makers need to be conscious of that."

The former envoy highlighted three major concerns for American policymakers; terrorism, democracy in the region, and the growing China-Pakistan nexus. "Three important aspects which US policy makers should focus on, firstly, on terrorism, what kind of impact it has had on the United States?..." he said.

 

He further stressed that the Pakistan Army remained in complete control of the country, making it necessary to take a firm stance against terrorism.

"It is stated that the Pakistan Army is in full control of Pakistan. Therefore, terrorism must be curbed there. It cannot be part of or an instrument of foreign policy. The United States policymakers need to be focused on, because terrorism in the past has hit the United States, it can hit in the future," Sandhu warned.

Also Read

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

Tharoor slams Pak with Hillary Clinton's 'breeding vipers in backyard' jibe

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

India didn't need persuading or mediation to stop: Shashi Tharoor

Senator Richard McCormick

Meeting with India's delegation 'outstanding': US Congressman McCormick

Shashi Tharoor

Indian delegation in US to push anti-terror message, discuss Op Sindoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

If IMF funds help Pak support terror, it's unfortunate: Shashi Tharoor

Sandhu touched upon democratic backsliding in the region, saying, "The second part is on democracy. We have seen that whenever there is pressure on the Pakistan Army, it finds a convenient way of creating tensions within India..."

Earlier in the day, Ex-envoy Taranjit Singh Sandhu emphasised India's role in combating terrorism on a global scale amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

The former Indian envoy underlined the global nature of the terrorism threat, saying, "Kindly look at all those terrorists and terrorist organisations, are they friends of the United States and what kind of poison they spread about the United States?... Do keep in mind that these are the same terrorists who have threatened the United States in the past, and you have just witnessed terrorism here, and can do it in the future too. So, India is fighting the battle on behalf of the world, especially the United States."

The delegation, which includes members from various political parties and former Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu, arrived in the US following their visit to Brazil. Their mission is to brief key stakeholders about Operation Sindoor, India's diplomatic and military initiative launched in response to terrorism and misinformation after the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, which killed 26 people and injured several others. The Indian Armed Forces targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, killing over 100 terrorists linked to groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Pakistan and Afghanistan

Why is India reopening doors to the Taliban, and what does it really mean

United Nations

India elected to UN's Economic and Social Council for 2026-28 term

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India, Australia ties see enormous growth, diversification: Jaishankar

PremiumDefence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh

Conditions right to lift defence spend to 2.5% GDP by FY30: Defence secy

PremiumAsian Development Bank, ADB

India opposes ADB's $800 million aid to Pakistan, flags misuse concerns

Topics : Shashi Tharoor Pakistan India-Pak conflict Operation Sindoor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGold Card VisaIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon