External Affairs Defence Security

Dassault and Tata to locally manufacture Rafale fuselages in Hyderabad

Hyderabad facility to produce Rafale fuselages for domestic and global use under four new production transfer agreements, marking first such site outside France

Dassault and Tata to locally manufacture Rafale Fuselages in India

Dassault Aviation partners with Tata Advanced Systems to manufacture Rafale fighter aircraft fuselage for India and other global markets | Photo: Company

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 3:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Dassault Aviation and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) have signed four Production Transfer Agreements to manufacture Rafale fighter jet fuselages in India for both domestic and international markets.
 
This marks the first time that Rafale fuselages will be built outside France. The collaboration supports the Indian government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative and aims to bolster self-reliance in the defence sector.
 
A dedicated facility will be established in Hyderabad to produce key structural components, including the front section, central fuselage, rear section, and lateral shells. Production is expected to commence in the financial year 2028, with a capacity to deliver up to two complete fuselages per month.
 
 

‘Decisive step’ in deepening Indo-French defence ties

“This is a decisive step in strengthening our supply chain in India,” said Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation. “With the expansion of our local partners, including TASL, this supply chain will contribute to the ramp-up of the Rafale and meet our quality and competitiveness requirements.”
 
Sukaran Singh, CEO and MD of TASL, called the agreement a significant milestone in India’s aerospace journey. “The production of complete Rafale fuselages in India is a testament to the deepening trust between our companies and reflects India’s progress in building a modern aerospace manufacturing ecosystem,” he said.

India’s Rafale programme and future procurements

The Rafale is a twin-engine, multi-role fighter aircraft widely praised for its versatility and combat performance. It now serves as one of the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) frontline assets.
 
In 2016, India signed an agreement with France to acquire 36 Rafale jets from Dassault Aviation at a cost of approximately €7.87 billion. The jets have since been deployed to key airbases along India’s western and eastern borders.
 
That contract included offset obligations, under which Dassault and its partners were required to reinvest a portion of the deal’s value in India. The new Hyderabad facility represents one of the most significant outcomes of those commitments.
 
India has also signed a deal to procure 26 Rafale-Marine (Rafale-M) jets for the Indian Navy by mid-2028. Deliveries are expected to be completed by 2030. The deal, valued at ₹63,000 crore, includes weapons, simulators, training, and long-term logistical support.
 

Topics : Dassault Aviation Rafale Rafale deal Tata Make in India defence Make In India Defence Projects Make in India Tata Advanced Systems

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 3:27 PM IST

