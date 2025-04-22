Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 10:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
JD Vance extends condolences for Pahalgam terror attack victims in Kashmir

JD Vance extends condolences for Pahalgam terror attack victims in Kashmir

The terror attack comes during a time when Vance is on a trip to India along with his wife Usha

The terror attack comes during a time when Vance is on a trip to India along with his wife Usha.

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 10:16 PM IST

Vice President of the United States JD Vance on Tuesday extended his condolences to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir, which has left at least 26 dead.
 
The terror attack occurred while Vance is on a trip to India along with his wife Usha.
 
"Usha and I extend our condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India. Over the past few days, we have been overcome with the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack," Vance posted on X.
 
 

The terrorists opened fire at the tourist hotspot of Baisaran around 3 pm on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, most of them tourists, reported news agency PTI.
 
The report further added that The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow group of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group, has claimed responsibility for the attack.
 
Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah also condemned the attack and said that he will conduct an urgent security review meeting in Kashmir.
 

Vance's visit to India

 
Vance’s visit comes shortly after reciprocal tariff announcements by US President Donald Trump earlier this month. On Tuesday, he visited Jaipur, where he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the ongoing progress of the India-US trade deal.
 
"If India and the United States work together successfully, we're going to see a 21st century that is prosperous and peaceful," Vance said, adding, "But I also believe that if we fail to work together successfully, the 21st century could be a very dark time for all of humanity."
 

Topics : Pahalgam attack terrorist attacks BS Web Reports Jammu and Kashmir terror attack

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 10:16 PM IST

