Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Karnataka hosts Maldives Prez Muizzu, aims to foster ties in IT, tourism

Karnataka hosts Maldives Prez Muizzu, aims to foster ties in IT, tourism

The Chief Minister highlighted Karnataka's reputation as the Silicon Valley of India, asserting, "We are known as the Silicon Valley of India and have developed an ecosystem for start-ups, AI"

Karnataka

This visit comes amid ongoing efforts to enhance diplomatic relations between India and the Maldives. | Photo: X (@siddaramaiah)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 3:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in Bengaluru, Karnataka hosted a high-profile delegation from the Maldives, led by President Mohammed Muizzu and First Lady Sajidha Mohammed, on October 9.

The event marks a significant step in fostering stronger ties between Karnataka and the island nation, particularly in sectors like information technology, trade, and tourism.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

During the welcoming address, Chief Minister Siddaramiah emphasised the mutual interests in advancing partnerships, stating, "I am extremely pleased to host the visit of the delegation from Maldives led by the President and the First Lady at Bengaluru. I am pleased to note that the First Lady was a student in Bengaluru," an official release by the CMO stated.

 

The Chief Minister highlighted Karnataka's reputation as the Silicon Valley of India, asserting, "We are known as the Silicon Valley of India and have developed an ecosystem for start-ups, Artificial Intelligence, global capacity-building centres as well as an innovation hub."

He expressed a commitment to supporting the growth of the IT industry in the Maldives.

In addition to technological partnerships, the Chief Minister expressed a desire to strengthen trade ties, stating, "At the same time, we would be happy to have trade ties with Maldives to promote the marketing of our handicrafts and handlooms to reach out to a large number of tourists visiting Maldives."

He further praised Karnataka's natural and cultural richness, referencing the poet Kuvempu's description of the state as "Sarva Janangada Shantiya Thota," meaning "a garden of peace for all communities."

More From This Section

Gaza war: Lebanon wants India to talk to Israeli PM Netanyahu. Here's why

Gaza war: Lebanon wants India to talk to Israeli PM Netanyahu. Here's why

Baramulla, Army

Indian Army soldier abducted in Jammu and Kashmir; search on: What we know

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

From Hasina extradition to India ties: Muhammad Yunus' plan for Bangladesh

ASEAN

Southeast Asian leaders meet in Laos to tackle Myanmar crisis, disputed sea

Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army

Indian Army soldier abducted by terrorists found dead in Jammu and Kashmir

This visit comes amid ongoing efforts to enhance diplomatic relations between India and the Maldives. President Muizzu, while on a state visit to India, reaffirmed the long-standing partnership, saying, "India has consistently proven to be a steadfast ally for the island nation," as per the statement.

This collaboration not only aims to enhance economic ties but also promotes educational and cultural exchanges, with Karnataka's diverse heritage positioned to attract more tourists from the Maldives.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Mohamed Muizzu, Mohamed

Maldives opposition parties mock President Muizzu over 'U-turn' on India

Mohamed Muizzu, Mohamed, Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President, Modi, Narendra Modi, Sajidha Mohamed

India-Maldives interjoined by shared values of democracy: President Murmu

Maldives first lady

Maldives 1st Lady visits FSSAI office, discusses aspects of food standards

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu (right) before a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

India, Maldives sign currency swap agreements; agree to discuss FTA

Narendra Modi, Mohamed Muizzu

Maldives' Muizzu inks MoUs with India amid shifting diplomatic tone

Topics : India Maldives ties India Maldives Karnataka tourism

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 3:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon