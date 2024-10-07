Business Standard
Maldives 1st Lady visits FSSAI office, discusses aspects of food standards

During the meeting, Sajidha Mohamed had an "engaging interaction with India's contact point for the Codex Alimentarius Commission, discussing key aspects of food safety standards

The First Lady was apprised of the laboratory ecosystems established by FSSAI. | Photo: PIB

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 10:56 PM IST

First Lady of Maldives Sajidha Mohamed on Monday visited the office of food regulator FSSAI and discussed key aspects of food safety standards.

According to an official statement, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had the honour of welcoming Sajidha Mohamed, First Lady of the Republic of Maldives and her delegation for a meeting held at FSSAI headquarter in the national capital.

During the meeting, Sajidha Mohamed had an "engaging interaction with India's contact point for the Codex Alimentarius Commission, discussing key aspects of food safety standards and regulatory frameworks."

The First Lady was apprised of the laboratory ecosystems established by FSSAI to ensure the highest standards of food safety across the nation.

 

She mentioned that it will be "beneficial for Maldives to have a collaboration with India on improving food safety standards of the Maldives."

As part of the meeting, FSSAI arranged a brief demonstration of its flagship initiative, Food Safety on Wheels (FSW), a mobile food testing laboratory that serves as a critical tool for conducting on-the-spot food safety tests and creating awareness about food safety across the country.

The First Lady expressed her admiration for this initiative and praised FSSAI's efforts to ensure food safety at the grassroots level.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 10:56 PM IST

