Kuwait fire: Kerala CM writes to EAM, seeks Centre's intervention

Construction firm NBTC group rented the building for the stay of more than 195 workers, most of them Indians from Kerala, Tamil Nadu and northern states, the Kuwaiti media said. (Reuters)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar seeking the Centre's intervention in the Kuwait fire incident which claimed over 40 lives, including several Malayalees.

Terming the incident as "utmost painful", Vijayan condoled the loss of lives in the tragedy.

In a brief message, he said that among the 40 people reportedly killed in the mishap, some were believed to be Malayalees.

In his letter, Vijayan said that he came across reports that a fire had broken out in a camp -- known as NBTC camp -- in Mangaf, Kuwait and many Indians, including some from Kerala, have lost their lives.

The CM also said that according to the reports, many have suffered serious injuries in the "unfortunate incident".

"I request your goodself to give necessary directions to the Indian Embassy to coordinate relief and rescue operations by getting in touch with the Government of Kuwait," Vijayan said in his letter to Jaishankar.

Over 40 people, majority of them Indians, were killed in a devastating fire in a building housing labourers in southern Kuwait, central government officials said on Wednesday.

The fire in Al-Mangaf building was reported to authorities in Al-Ahmadi governorate at 4.30 am and most of the deaths were due to smoke inhalation, Kuwaiti media reported.



The Congress condoled the loss of lives, including of several Indians, in Kuwait fire incident and urged the external affairs ministry to provide all possible assistance to the Indian victims and their families.

Several Indians were among 41 people killed on Wednesday in a major building fire in Kuwait housing workers, according to local officials and reports emanating from the Gulf nation.

The fire started in a kitchen in the six-storey building in Mangaf area in Kuwait's southern Ahmadi Governorate in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said. The building reportedly housed nearly 160 people, who are workers of the same company.

In a post on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Anguished by terrible tragedy in Kuwait, where several Indian labourers have lost their lives and many are said to be injured. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured."

"We sincerely urge the External Affairs Ministry to provide all possible assistance to the victims and their families," he said.

Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal said, "Deeply pained by the news of our fellow Indian citizens losing their lives due to a fire in a labour camp in Kuwait. My sincere condolences to the families of the departed souls. I urge the Ministry of External Affairs to urgently assist those injured in this accident and ensure handsome compensation to all victims and their families."

This incident is a stark reminder of the appalling conditions in which Indian labourers live in the Middle East, Venugopal said.

"The Government, in collaboration with their respective counterparts, must ensure complete safety of our citizens -- including proper housing facilities, with adequate safety precautions and amenities, to ensure they live a life of dignity," the MP from Kerala's Alappuzha said.





It is being ascertained if Tamils were also among those killed in Kuwait fire, the Tamil Nadu government said on Wednesday. Citing information on the death of 'approximately 49 persons,' in Kuwait fire incident, the state government said in an official release that it is gathering relevant information related to the victims of blaze.

If Tamils were among injured, necessary medical assistance should be provided by getting information on them, Chief Minsiter M K Stalin has directed the Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non Resident Tamils. In a post in Hindi on X, the Congress said, "Sad news has emerged about the death of many Indians due to a fire in a building in Kuwait. The Congress family expresses condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident.