Who is Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, the new Indian Army chief? Key details

Government has appointed Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, PVSM, AVSM as the next Chief of the Army Staff with effect from the afternoon of June 30, 2024. (PTI Photo)

The Centre announced on Tuesday night that Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi will be the next Chief of the Army Staff, succeeding the incumbent General Manoj Pande. He will assume the position on June 30.

Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, who currently serves as the Vice-Chief of the Army Staff, has extensive operational experience along the frontiers with China and Pakistan. General Manoj Pande is set to retire on June 30.

“The government has appointed Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, presently serving as Vice-Chief of the Army Staff, as the next Chief of the Army Staff with effect from the afternoon of June 30,” stated the Defence Ministry in a late-evening announcement.

General Pande, initially due to retire on May 31, was given a one-month extension, which sparked speculation within the military regarding a potential supersession and deviation from the seniority principle in the appointment of service chiefs.

The standard procedure is to elevate either the highest-ranking Army commander or the Vice-Chief of the Army to the position of Army chief upon the retirement of the current Chief of the Army Staff. The term for the Army Chief concludes either after three years in the role or upon reaching the age of 62, depending on which comes first. Presently, Dwivedi holds the position of the most senior officer in the Army.

Here are top 5 facts about the new Chief of the Indian Army:



Who is Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi?

1. Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi has been honoured with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, and three General officer commanding-in-chief (GOC-in-C) Commendation Cards.

2. As the Northern Army Commander, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi provided strategic guidance and operational oversight for sustained operations along the northern and western borders. He also directed dynamic counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir, as reported by officials to the news agency PTI.

3. During this period, he actively participated in ongoing negotiations with China to address the complex border issues.

4. He played a significant role in modernising and equipping the largest Indian Army command, overseeing the induction of indigenous equipment as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative.

5. Throughout his nearly 40-year-long distinguished service, he has held various command, staff, instructional, and foreign assignments. His command appointments include leading the 18 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, 26 Sector Assam Rifles, serving as Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), and commanding the 9 Corps.

Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi’s Life

Lt Gen Dwivedi, born on July 1, 1964, is an alumnus of Sainik School, Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. He was commissioned into the 18 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles of the Indian Army on December 15, 1984. He later commanded the unit. He is also an alumnus of the National Defence College and the US Army War College. He received the award of ‘Distinguished Fellow’ at the US Army War College in Carlisle.

In terms of education, Dwivedi holds an MPhil in defence and management studies, and two master’s degrees in Strategic Studies and Military Science.

Lieutenant General Dwivedi has held several important roles, such as Director General of Infantry and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Northern Command from 2022 to 2024, prior to his appointment as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff.

[With inputs from PTI]