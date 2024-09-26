Business Standard
'Leave Lebanon': Indian Embassy issues advisory amid rising tensions

The Indian Embassy in Beirut has urged Indian nationals to refrain from travelling to Lebanon and advised those currently in the country to leave, citing escalating geo-political tensions

Lebanon Strikes

Smokes rise amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in Tyre, southern Lebanon. (Photo: Reuters)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 11:25 AM IST

Due to escalating tensions in the Middle East, the Indian Embassy in Beirut released a travel advisory on Wednesday urging Indian nationals to exercise heightened caution and advising against travel to Lebanon.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Embassy reaffirmed its previous advisory from August 1, 2024, highlighting that the situation in Lebanon has become increasingly unstable due to recent events.
The Embassy of India in Beirut, in a post on X, stated, “As a reiteration of the Advisory issued on August 1, 2024 and in view of the recent developments and escalations in the region, Indian nationals are strongly advised against travelling to Lebanon till further notice. All Indian nationals already in Lebanon are also strongly advised to leave Lebanon.”
 

It further stated, “Those who remain for any reason are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements and remain in contact with the Embassy of India in Beirut...”

The advisory from the Indian Embassy in Lebanon follows a statement by Israel’s army chief on Wednesday, instructing soldiers to be ready for a potential ground offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden cautioned against the risk of an “all-out war” in West Asia. The United Nations reported that over 90,000 Lebanese residents have been displaced in recent days.

Airstrikes on Hezbollah leaders

Israeli airstrikes this week have targetted Hezbollah leaders and struck numerous locations deep within Lebanon, prompting hundreds of thousands to flee from border areas. Meanwhile, Hezbollah has launched volleys of rockets into Israel.

On Wednesday, mourners gathered in the suburbs of Beirut for the funerals of two senior Hezbollah commanders who were killed in Israeli airstrikes a day earlier. Fighters in military fatigues carried their flag-draped coffins, as a band played and the crowd chanted Hezbollah slogans, with some mourners in tears.

Israel reported that its warplanes were targetting southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley, a Hezbollah stronghold in the north, and announced the mobilization of two additional reserve brigades for operations along the northern border.

[With agency inputs]

Topics : Lebanon Hezbollah Indian embassy BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 11:25 AM IST

