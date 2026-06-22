Lighter, longer-range, and stealthier BrahMos missiles on the anvil

Once developed, these transformed new variants could redefine the country's precision-strike capabilities while strengthening its position in the global arms market.

A joint venture between India and Russia, the supersonic cruise missile now has a strike range of more than 450 km and has been inducted into the tri-services of the Army, Navy and Air Force.

Initially approved for a range of 290 km, its strike capability was enhanced after India's full membership in the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR), which removed restrictions on its range.

Jaiteerth R Joshi, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) of BrahMos Aerospace said the Indo-Russian joint venture is pursuing multiple next-generation variants, including the compact BrahMos-NG and future extended-range versions capable of striking targets at much greater distances.

“We are developing BrahMos-NG and longer-range variants. We are also planning for very large distances," Joshi told reporters at a recent event organised in Nagpur. While the earlier variant had undergone extensive testing from land, sea and air over the years, he said the recent military operation during Operation Sindoor provided real-time validation of the weapon system.

Although there is speculation that future BrahMos variants could be capable of reaching targets at distances of more than 1,500 km, Joshi said the final range has not yet been decided. "We are looking at it. It is on the drawing board," he said.

The next-generation missile is expected to be substantially smaller and lighter than the current BrahMos, which weighs around 3 tonnes. According to Joshi, the redesign involves extensive use of advanced composite materials to reduce weight, make the weapon sleeker, and improve performance.

According to defence experts, the reduction in weight could allow fighter aircraft to carry more missiles per sortie, significantly enhancing combat effectiveness. The compact missile is expected to be integrated with a wider range of platforms, including future fighter aircraft and naval systems.

Sudhir Kumar Mishra, former MD and CEO of BrahMos Aerospace said, the missile has evolved in terms of range, accuracy and destructive capability over the last 15 years. From the ship-borne variant to submarine-launched, air-borne and then land-attack, it has proved its capability on almost all platforms, making it truly world-class, he said.

"The BrahMos-NG will be lighter (around 1.2 tonnes) and better with all futuristic technologies. The upcoming variants are also expected to incorporate enhanced stealth features, advanced materials and improved survivability against modern air-defence systems," he said.

The missile's technological evolution comes alongside a major push toward indigenisation, as a number of critical components, including its boosters, were previously sourced from Russia. In 2018, the technology was transferred to Solar Industries and production of the booster started from 2022 onwards. The company recently delivered the 100th indigenous BrahMos booster.

The indigenisation effort is now being extended to another critical component - the missile's warhead. Although Solar Industries is the first private-sector firm to get the technology transferred, multiple companies have participated in the programme.

"From producing one booster a month, Solar has now increased capacity to six boosters. Till now, the warheads were being imported. Now, they will be indigenised," Joshi said.

The indigenous components are also expected to significantly reduce costs. BrahMos Aerospace has launched an extensive value-engineering programme to improve manufacturing efficiency and optimise production processes.

"In raw materials, we have reduced costs by almost 24 per cent and it has dropped by 10 per cent in components and manufacturing," he said, adding that the overall cost is expected to decline by nearly 20 per cent within the next two years.

The combat validation during Operation Sindoor and the cost reduction are expected to further boost exports, which have already emerged as one of the BrahMos project's key successes. After the landmark export contract with the Philippines, BrahMos Aerospace is reportedly now in talks with several countries, including Vietnam, Indonesia and the UAE, to export the weapon system.

"We will soon be sealing the deal with Vietnam. There are only one or two small clearances remaining. We are also in advanced talks with various countries on the eastern and western sides. We have submitted our quotations," Joshi added.

Booster shot

Range: Up to 290 km for baseline/export variant

Extended range: 450 km+

Speed: Mach 2.8 to 3 (3,700 km/h)

Propulsion: Two stages (S1-Solid, S2-Liquid ramjet)

Weight: 3 tonnes (Ship/land variant), 2.5 tonnes (air-launched)

Length: 8.4 metres

Diameter: 0.67 metre