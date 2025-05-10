Saturday, May 10, 2025 | 04:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Maritime security raised to level 2 for Indian ports amid tensions

Maritime security raised to level 2 for Indian ports amid tensions

Security Level 2 involves maintaining of appropriate additional protective security measures for a defined period of time, in response to a heightened risk

Adani Ports

Level 2 requires escalation of standard procedures and close monitoring of threat updates. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Directorate General of Shipping has increased maritime security for Indian ports, terminals, and Indian-flagged vessels to "MARSEC Level 2 or heightened security", considering the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan, a senior government official said.

The directive was issued on May 8, the official added.

The Directorate General of Shipping functions under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

The International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code, developed by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), forms a crucial part of the SOLAS (Safety of Life at Sea) Convention. It was adopted in response to growing global concerns over maritime security, especially in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.

 

One of the core components of the ISPS Code is the classification of security levels. These levels are designed to ensure that ships and port facilities can operate securely under varying threat environments.

Also Read

Indian navy to conduct fourth edition of coastal defence exercise ‘sea vigil-24'

Pahalgam terror attack: India bans all maritime access to Pakistan

The Indian Navy's second aircraft carrier, which happens to be the first one that is indigenously built, joined the Western Fleet in Karwar for joint exercises that include twin- carrier fighter operations.

US approves $131 mn arms deal with India to boost Indo-Pacific vigilance

Synergy Group

Synergy Marine Group founder gets National Maritime Varuna Award

Fishermen, Indian fishermen

Indian fisherman in Pakistan's Karachi Jail since 2022 dies by suicide

Sea Dragon 2025

What is Sea Dragon 2025, the anti-submarine warfare training India joined?

Security Level 2 involves maintaining of appropriate additional protective security measures for a defined period of time, in response to a heightened risk.

This level is activated before an incident occurs, often as a precautionary measure based on credible information.

Level 2 requires escalation of standard procedures and close monitoring of threat updates.

Earlier this month, India banned ships bearing the flag of Pakistan from visiting any Indian port.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday conducted a comprehensive review of key maritime projects to ensure normal cargo movement. He directed officials to ensure that the business remains normal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Cabinet committee on security, bangladesh India, Indian government

Future terror acts to be treated as acts of war against India: Govt sources

Srinagar airport

NOTAM issued as India closes 32 airports, restricts airspace till May 15

Modi with defence minister, CDS and three chiefs

Indian govt asks media outlets not to use air raid sound on news programmes

Modi, Narendra Modi

Operation Sindoor LIVE: Govt to treat any future act of terrorism as act of war, say sources

India-Afghanistan flag, India Afghanistan flag

Afghan defence ministry rejects Pak claims about Indian missile strikes

Topics : Operation Sindoor News maritime security Operation Sindoor India-Pak conflict India-pak border india-pak ties India-Pakistan conflict Indian ports Airports Authority of India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 10 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchBank Holiday Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayKerala 10th Result 2025High Alert in DelhiQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon