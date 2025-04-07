Monday, April 07, 2025 | 06:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Synergy Marine Group founder gets National Maritime Varuna Award

Synergy Marine Group founder gets National Maritime Varuna Award

Director General of Shipping (DGS) Shyam Jagannathan presented the award in Mumbai during the 62nd National Maritime Day celebrations held on April 5, 2025

Synergy Group

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Leading shipmanager Synergy Marine Group on Monday said that its founder Rajesh Unni has been awarded the National Maritime Varuna Award, which is India's highest individual recognition in the maritime sector. 
Director General of Shipping (DGS) Shyam Jagannathan presented the award in Mumbai during the 62nd National Maritime Day celebrations held on April 5, 2025, the company said in the statement. 
The National Maritime Varuna Award, given by DGS, recognises sustained and extraordinary contributions that have significantly shaped the country's maritime landscape. 
Rajesh Unni stated that the country's seafaring and shore-based professionals are capable of far more than operating ships and they can lead the future of shipping. 
 
Synergy Group is a leading third-party ship manager of Indian-flagged vessels and provides end-to-end maritime solutions. 

Topics : Maritime maritime security Shipping industry

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

