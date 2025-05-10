Saturday, May 10, 2025 | 04:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Future terror acts to be treated as acts of war against India: Govt sources

Future terror acts to be treated as acts of war against India: Govt sources

The decision comes amid an intensifying conflict with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which had left 26 civilians, mostly tourists, dead

With this decision, the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks to draw red lines against terror incidents. | Credit: X/@PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

Any future act of terror in India will be considered an "act of war" against the country and will be responded to accordingly, top government sources said on Saturday.

With this decision, the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks to draw red lines against terror incidents and makes clear its intention to firmly respond to the perpetrators and conspirators, in what is seen as a message to Pakistan -- a country linked to various terrorist groups involved in targeting Indians.

The decision comes amid an intensifying conflict with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which had left 26 civilians, mostly tourists, dead.

 

Terrorism India Pakistan relations Pahalgam attack Operation Sindoor

First Published: May 10 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

