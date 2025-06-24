Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 11:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / NSA Doval, senior Russian security official emphasise bilateral cooperation

NSA Doval, senior Russian security official emphasise bilateral cooperation

NSA Doval and Veneiktov discussed issues of bilateral, regional and international significance, according to the statement shared by the Indian Embassy in Beijing

The Russian side conveyed that they were looking forward to welcoming Doval in Russia for the next round of the strategic dialogue at an early date. (Photo: ANI)

The Russian side conveyed that they were looking forward to welcoming Doval in Russia for the next round of the strategic dialogue at an early date. (Photo: ANI)

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Russian Security Council's Deputy Secretary, Aleksandr Venediktov, called on National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on the sidelines of the 20th Meeting of the SCO Security Council Secretaries in Beijing on Tuesday. The two officials reiterated the importance of taking forward their bilateral cooperation based on the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership in line with the Leaders' vision.

During the meeting, NSA Doval and Venediktov mediscussed issues of bilateral, regional and international significance, according to the statement shared by the Indian Embassy in Beijing. 

In a series of posts on X, the Indian Embassy in Beijing stated, "H.E. Aleksandr Venediktov, Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, called on NSA Shri Ajit Doval today on the sidelines of the 20th Meeting of the SCO Security Council Secretaries in Beijing."

 

"The two sides discussed issues of bilateral, regional and international significance. The Russian side conveyed that they were looking forward to receiving NSA Doval in Russia for the next round of the Strategic Dialogue at an early date," it added.  ALSO READ: Russia advancing long-term economic cooperation plans with India: Putin 

 

During the meeting, the Russian side conveyed that they were looking forward to welcoming Doval in Russia for the next round of the Strategic Dialogue at an early date.

Also Read

oil tankers, sea shore, trading

Russian oil freight rates to India ease, EU curbs may reverse trend

Brahmos

India, Russia in talks for advanced BrahMos missiles after Op Sindoor

Kanimozhi

Op Sindoor team's flight delayed as drone attack shuts Moscow airport

crude oil, oil

India's Russian oil imports hit 10-month high on strong ESPO crude demand

Insurers may prefer bond

India approves three Russian insurers for marine cover till February 2026

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Beijing wrote, "Both sides reiterated the importance of taking forward their bilateral cooperation based on the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership in line with the vision of the Leaders."    ALSO READ: NSA Ajit Doval meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing for talks 

 

On Monday, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing and reviewed recent developments in India-China relations and underscored the need to promote the overall development of the bilateral ties, including by fostering greater people-to-people ties.

During the meeting on Monday, NSA Doval emphasised the need to counter terrorism in all its forms and manifestations to maintain peace and stability in the region. The two leaders also spoke about other bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest, according to the statement shared by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

In a statement shared on X, MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "NSA Ajit Doval met Chinese FM Wang Yi in Beijing today. Discussions focused on bilateral, regional & international issues of mutual interest.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Shambhu S Kumaran, Indian envoy at IAEA

India ready to extend all possible support: Ambassador Kumaran at IAEA meet

Indians from Iran

Fresh batch of 290 Indians, 1 Sri Lankan evacuated from Iran, says MEA

Air India

Air India temporarily stops flights to Europe, 5 destinations in US, Canada

Ajit Doval, Ajit, Doval

NSA Ajit Doval meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing for talks

airline flight aviation

Pakistan extends airspace ban for Indian aircraft by another month

Topics : Ajit Doval India-Russia ties China Beijing NSA MEA bilateral ties

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayIsrael-Iran Ceasefire England vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOOperation SindhuGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon