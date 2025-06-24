Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 04:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India ramps up anti-terror arsenal with ₹2K cr emergency procurement push

India ramps up anti-terror arsenal with ₹2K cr emergency procurement push

The latest procurements of drones, loitering munitions, and detection systems highlight the Defence Ministry's push to equip the Indian Army with cutting-edge, indigenous tech for vital missions

Military Equipment

The deals, sanctioned under a ₹2,000 crore allocation, are aimed at enhancing operational readiness in insurgency-prone regions. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Rajarshi Bhattacharjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a bid to strengthen the Indian Army’s counter-terrorism capabilities, the Ministry of Defence on Monday announced the completion of 13 priority contracts under its Emergency Procurement (EP) mechanism, with a cumulative value of ₹1,981.9 crore.
 
The deals, sanctioned under a ₹2,000 crore allocation, are aimed at enhancing operational readiness in insurgency-prone regions. According to the ministry’s official statement, the procurements were fast-tracked to meet immediate operational needs by improving situational awareness, combat lethality, mobility, and troop protection.

What equipment is being procured?

The contracts include a wide range of modern systems and platforms, such as:
  • Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction Systems (IDDIS)
  • Low Level Lightweight Radars (LLLR)
  • Very Short Range Air Defence Systems (VSHORADS) — launchers and missiles
  • Remotely Piloted Aerial Vehicles (RPAVs)
  • Loitering munitions, including Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) systems
  • Various categories of surveillance and combat drones
  • Bulletproof jackets (BPJs)
  • Ballistic helmets
  • Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicles (QRFVs) – heavy and medium
  • Night sights for rifles

Why this procurement push matters now

The procurements reflect the Defence Ministry’s continued focus on equipping the Army with advanced, fully indigenous technologies vital for modern warfare. The emergency procurement mechanism, previously used for acquiring weapons, ammunition, and communications gear, remains central to plugging urgent capability gaps and expediting deliveries of operationally critical assets. 
 

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

Operation Sindoor made clear India's policy against terrorism: PM Modi

DRDO

DRDO offers 28 indigenous weapon systems to Army for emergency procurement

Drones, Mysterious objects in US

IdeaForge Technology secures ₹137 crore drone order from Indian Army

BSF, Army, Soldier, Indian Army

Indian Army places order of 450 NAGASTRA-1R loitering munitions from SDAL

Quantum Tech Indian Army

Major progress in developing indigenous post-quantum tools: Indian Army

Backdrop: Operation Sindoor and asymmetric threats

This procurement drive follows ‘Operation Sindoor’, the Indian Army’s calibrated military response after the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack. During the operation, Pakistan reportedly attempted coordinated strikes on military targets in northern and western India — including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bathinda, Phalodi, and Bhuj — using drones and missile systems.
 
India’s air defence successfully detected, tracked, and neutralised multiple airborne threats using radars, command centres, and systems like the indigenous short-range surface-to-air missile ‘Akash’.

How India retaliated with precision strikes

In its counter-strike, India targeted high-value Pakistani airbases — Noor Khan and Rahimyar Khan — using loitering munitions or ‘suicide drones’ that homed in on radar systems and missile platforms. The effectiveness of these drones in targeting enemy assets underlines the critical role of such technology in modern military strategy.

What’s next for India’s defence preparedness

With a dynamic threat landscape and rising asymmetric warfare tactics, the Army’s need for agile, tech-driven assets is greater than ever. The Emergency Procurement route, combined with indigenous manufacturing and faster delivery timelines, is expected to remain a key tool in India’s ongoing defence modernisation push.

More From This Section

Indian student, Indian student returning from Iran

India evacuates hundreds from Iran, Israel amid ongoing regional conflict

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Rajnath to focus on cooperation to counter terrorism at SCO meet in China

NSA ajit doval, aleksandr venediktov russian security council's deputy secretary

NSA Doval, senior Russian security official emphasise bilateral cooperation

Shambhu S Kumaran, Indian envoy at IAEA

India ready to extend all possible support: Ambassador Kumaran at IAEA meet

Indians from Iran

Fresh batch of 290 Indians, 1 Sri Lankan evacuated from Iran, says MEA

Topics : Indian Army Ministry of Defence Defence Procurement Military weapon

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayIsrael-Iran Ceasefire England vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOUGC Net 2025 Exam Date Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon