Monday, April 28, 2025 | 07:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India, France seal Rs 64,000 cr deal for 26 Rafale-M jets for Navy

India, France seal Rs 64,000 cr deal for 26 Rafale-M jets for Navy

Agreement includes transfer of technology for integrating indigenous weapons onto the Rafale-Marine jets and setting up a facility to manufacture their fuselage in India

A Rafale M fighter aircraft operating from the French Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier. Photo credit: Dassault Aviation

A Rafale M fighter aircraft operating from the French Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier. Photo credit: Dassault Aviation

Bhaswar Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In the country's largest-ever fighter jet acquisition, India on Monday signed an around Rs 64,000 crore inter-governmental agreement (IGA) with France for buying 26 Rafale-Marine combat aircraft to bolster the Indian Navy's firepower, a Ministry of Defence (MoD) release said, adding that a key part of the jets would be built in India and integration of indigenous weapons is on the cards.
 
Deliveries of the naval aircraft are expected to begin by mid-2028 and conclude by the end of 2030, with the crew undergoing training in France and India. The contract signing follows the Cabinet Committee on Security's approval earlier this month. "The induction will lead to the addition of a potent force multiplier to the Navy's aircraft carriers, substantially boosting the nation's air power at sea," said the MoD.
 
 
The contract covers 22 single-seater jets capable of operating from an aircraft carrier and four twin-seat trainers that are not carrier-compatible. Manufactured by French aerospace company Dassault Aviation, these fighters are slated to be deployed on INS Vikrant, India's first indigenous aircraft carrier. The MoD release described the Rafale-Marine as "a carrier-borne combat-ready aircraft with proven operational capabilities in a maritime environment".
 
The IGA includes "training, simulator, associated equipment, weapons and performance-based logistics," said the MoD, adding that it also includes additional equipment for the Indian Air Force's (IAF's) existing Rafale fleet.
 
In line with the government's thrust on Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the agreement also includes transfer of technology for integrating indigenous weapons onto the Rafale-Marine jets in India. It also includes the setting up of a production facility for their fuselage, as well as maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities for aircraft engines, sensors, and weapons in India. "The deal is expected to generate thousands of jobs and revenue for a large number of micro, small, and medium enterprises in the setting up, production and running of these facilities," added the release.

Also Read

Rafale, Aircraft

India, France to sign Rs 63,000 crore deal for 26 Rafale aircraft on Monday

Ather Energy

Ather Energy IPO receives 16% subscription on Day 1 of bidding

Exciting world of data science school education students

No Delhi Sultanate, Mughals in books: A look at past NCERT syllabus changes

CtrlS Datacenters, data centre

CtrlS Datacenters to invest Rs 500 cr in setting up data centre in Bhopal

Q4, Q4 results

CSB Bank Q4 results: Net profit increases 26% to Rs 190 cr, GNPA rises

 
The Rafale-Marine will complement the Navy's existing fleet of Russian-origin MiG-29K jets, which operate from the Navy's two aircraft carriers — the other one being the older Russian-origin INS Vikramaditya. The MiG-29Ks have faced serviceability issues. The IAF already operates 36 Rafale jets, acquired under a Rs 60,000 crore IGA with France signed in September 2016.
 
Noting that the Rafale-Marine has commonality with the existing IAF Rafale jets, the MoD said the procurement will "substantially enhance joint operational capability, besides optimising training and logistics for the aircraft for both the Navy and IAF".
 
The IGA was signed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of Armed Forces of France Sebastien Lecornu. The signed copies of the agreement, aircraft package supply protocol and weapons package supply protocol were exchanged by Indian and French officials in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh at Nausena Bhawan, New Delhi, on Monday.

More From This Section

Premiumdefence sector, defence, army, Armed forces

Uttar Pradesh defence corridor gets ₹30K crore investment proposals

K-9 Vajra -T is an indigenously manufactured Self-Propelled Gun System of the Indian Army | Photo: X / @adgpi

India's military expenditure was nearly 9 times that of Pak in 2024: SIPRI

Rafale M fighter aircraft

India, France ink ₹64,000 cr pact to procure 26 Rafale Marine jets for Navy

China nuclear reactors

China's nuclear power surge: 10 new reactors approved, $27 bn investment

china Flag, China

China backs Pakistan, calls for 'swift, fair' probe into Pahalgam attack

Topics : Rafael deal Fighter jet Defence acquisitions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 6:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOUltraTech Cement Results 2025Indus Waters Treaty SuspendedTS SSC 10th Result 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon