Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Op Sindoor: Pakistan shuts its airspace for 48 hours after India's strike

Op Sindoor: Pakistan shuts its airspace for 48 hours after India's strike

A spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Authority said that flights from West Asian countries and other destinations are now fully operational as per schedule

Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir

International and domestic flights resumed this morning, with the majority of them departing from the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi or Lahore. | (Screengrab)

Press Trust of India Karachi/Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Pakistan on Wednesday announced a 48-hour closure of its airspace for all air traffic after India carried out a military strike on terror targets in Pakistan and PoK.

Shortly after the military strike by India, Pakistani aviation authorities closed the airspace over Islamabad and Lahore and diverted flights to Karachi. Later, the entire airspace was closed for 48 hours as a precautionary measure.

However, aviation authorities reopened the airspace after an eight-hour closure.

International and domestic flights resumed this morning, with the majority of them departing from the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi or Lahore.

However, airspace in Lahore was closed again for 24 hours after a brief resumption.

 

A heavy rush was witnessed at the Jinnah Airport in Karachi as delayed international and domestic flights took off or landed there.

A spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Authority said that flights from West Asian countries and other destinations are now fully operational as per schedule.

He added that domestic flights had also become operational until further notice.

The spokesperson said an Uzbekistan Airlines flight from Tashkent had reached New Delhi via Lahore.

Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor. It was launched in retaliation for the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 that killed 26 people.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Operation Sindoor Pahalgam attack Terrorism Indian Air Force Indian Army Airspace F16

First Published: May 07 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

