Pak diplomat makes throat-slit gesture at UK protest over Pahalgam attack

Pakistan Army officer at London mission caught on video mimicking throat-slit gesture at Indian protesters condemning the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, that killed 26 tourists

Pakistan diplomat

Colonel Taimur Rahat at High Commission in London (Photo/X)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

Colonel Taimur Rahat, Pakistan’s Army and Air Advisor at its High Commission in London, was captured on video making threatening gestures at Indian protesters gathered there to condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, that claimed the lives of 26 tourists.
 
In the footage, Colonel Rahat can be seen holding a poster of Indian Air Force Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman. He then is seen making a  gesture as though he is slitting the throats of Indian protesters. The video, which quickly went viral, shows him initially holding the poster with both hands before lowering one hand to make the throat-slitting motion towards the protesters. 
 
  Following the Pahalgam attack in Kashmir, more than 500 Indian nationals gathered outside the Pakistan High Commission on Friday to protest. The demonstrators held placards, Indian flags, and banners to express their grief over the tragedy and to demand justice for the victims. They raised slogans condemning terrorism and criticised Pakistan for allegedly sheltering terror groups responsible for the attack. 

  In a statement, the event organisers remarked, “Today’s protest was a call for justice and accountability. However, in a deeply troubling and disgraceful act, officials at the Pakistan High Commission were seen playing loud celebratory music during the protest. This tone-deaf response added further insult to an already painful situation. While the world mourns the victims, the high commission’s actions reflected a disturbing lack of empathy.”
 
“Organisers condemn the mission’s insensitive behaviour amid national mourning. This brutal terror attack, suspected to involve Pakistan-backed militants, has sparked widespread condemnation,” the statement stated.
 
One protester told ANI, “We have gathered here to protest against Pakistan. They have created a terror network, which led to the deaths of 26 of our people in Pahalgam. We are here to stand against this.”
 
Another protester said that Indians in the UK were deeply upset by the “atrocious terror attack” in Pahalgam.
 

Pahalgam attack: India responds with tough measures against Pakistan

 
As many as 26 people were killed and more than a dozen injured when terrorists opened fire at Baisaran meadow, a popular tourist spot in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on Tuesday. The attack, claimed by Lashkar-e-Taiba's proxy group The Resistance Front, marked one of the deadliest terrorist attacks since 2019.   
 
  In the aftermath, India took unprecedented measures against Pakistan. The government suspended the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, halting the flow of river water to Pakistan and announcing plans to increase dam capacity along the Indus basin. All visa services for Pakistani nationals were suspended, with existing visas revoked except for diplomatic and official categories. India also expelled Pakistani diplomats, closed the Attari land transit post, and downsized diplomatic missions.
 
Tensions escalated along the Line of Control, with exchanges of gunfire reported as both nations traded accusations over the attack. Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to track down and punish every perpetrator and their backers, signalling a new phase of diplomatic and security pressure on Pakistan.

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

