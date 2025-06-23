Monday, June 23, 2025 | 08:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Pakistan extends airspace ban for Indian aircraft by another month

Pakistan extends airspace ban for Indian aircraft by another month

The ban was initially imposed on April 23 for one month in the wake of tension between the two countries following the Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed at least 26 people

airline flight aviation

Pakistan airspace not available for Indian registered aircraft and aircraft operated/owned or leased by Indian airlines/operators including military flights. | Representative Picture

Press Trust of India Islamabad
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 8:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan authorities on Monday announced to extend the airspace ban on Indian aircraft for another month.

The ban was initially imposed on April 23 for one month in the wake of tension between the two countries following the Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed at least 26 people.

Later, it was extended for another month on May 23, when ties had deteriorated due to the four day conflict as India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 and destroyed terror infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan.

According to a NOTAM, or Notice to Airmen, issued by the Pakistan Airports Authority, the ban has been extended from June 23 to July 23.

 

Pakistan airspace not available for Indian registered aircraft and aircraft operated/owned or leased by Indian airlines/operators including military flights, it said.

India's strikes as part of Operation Sindoor triggered four days of intense clashes that ended with the cessation of on-ground hostilities after an understanding on stopping the military actions on May 10. However, the bilateral ties have not yet improved even when the ceasefire has been holding on.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Vladimir Putin, Abbas Araqchi

Putin meets Iranian Foreign Minister in Moscow, condemns US strikes

BSF, Army, Soldier, Indian Army

Indian Army places order of 450 NAGASTRA-1R loitering munitions from SDAL

Strait of Hormuz

Iran to block Strait of Hormuz: What it means for India and oil trade

Indian student, Indian student returning from Iran

Operation Sindhu: India to operate 3 more evacuation flights from Iran

Tourists

US urges citizens to exercise 'increased caution' while travelling to India

Topics : Pahalgam attack Operation Sindoor India Pakistan relations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 8:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayLIVE NewsEngland vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayEurope Overtourism ProtestsOperation SindhuInflux Healthtech IPOGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon