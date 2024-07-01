Business Standard
Pakistan hands over list of missing defence officials from 1965, 1971 wars

India and Pakistan exchanged the lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen in each other's custody through diplomatic channels simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad, it said

Pakistan flag

As part of the government's efforts, the repatriation of 62 Pakistani prisoners in 2023, and 4 in the current year, has so far been secured, the Pak's Foreign Office said. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 9:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan on Monday handed over to India a list of defence personnel who went missing in the wars of 1965 and 1971 while exchanging the lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen in each other's custody, the Foreign Office said.
India and Pakistan exchanged the lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen in each other's custody through diplomatic channels simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad, it said.
A list of 38 missing Pakistani defence personnel, believed to be in India's custody since the wars of 1965 and 1971, was also handed over by Pakistan, the Foreign Office said in a statement.
Pakistan has handed over a list of 254 Indians or believed-to-be-Indian civilian prisoners and fishermen in Pakistani jails, while India shared a list of 452 Pakistani or believed-to-be-Pakistani civilian prisoners and fishermen in Indian jails, it said.
Under the provisions of the bilateral Agreement on Consular Access 2008, such lists are exchanged every year on January 1 and July 1.
The Foreign Office said the government has called for the immediate release and repatriation of all Pakistani prisoners who have completed their sentences in India.
A request for special consular access to various believed-to-be-Pakistani prisoners, including the physically- and mentally-challenged prisoners, has been made and for expeditious confirmation of their national status, it said.
Pakistan also urged India to ensure the safety, security, and well-being of all Pakistani or believed-to-be-Pakistani prisoners, awaiting their release and repatriation.
As part of the government's efforts, the repatriation of 62 Pakistani prisoners in 2023, and 4 in the current year, has so far been secured, the Foreign Office said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 9:52 PM IST

