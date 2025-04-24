Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 11:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Pakistan's top leadership to decide response after Pahalgam attack

Pakistan's top leadership to decide response after Pahalgam attack

India suspended the 1960 Indus Water Treaty and downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan, expelling military attaches, over cross-border links to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people

pakistan Flag

akistan's Foreign Office, in a separate statement earlier on Wednesday, expressed regret over the loss of life (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Pakistan on Thursday is holding a high powered security huddle to formulate an appropriate response to India's move to suspend the Indus Water Treaty and downgrade diplomatic ties.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the National Security Committee meeting to discuss in detail India's irresponsible actions after what Pakistan called Pahalgam false flag operation.

Three services chiefs and important key ministers will attend the meeting, reported Radio Pakistan.

India on Wednesday suspended the Indus Water Treaty of 1960 and announced downgrading diplomatic ties with Pakistan, including expulsion of its military attaches, in view of the cross-border links to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people on Tuesday.

 

The National Security Committee will deliberate upon internal and external situations and will review response to India's hastily taken, impulsive and impractical water measures, Radio Pakistan added.

Dawn reported that deputy prime minister Ishaq Dar, while speaking to a private television channel late on Wednesday, lashed out at India's approach, calling it immature and hasty.

India has not given any evidence. They have not shown any maturity in their response, Dar said. This is a non-serious approach. They started creating hype immediately after the incident.

Pakistan's Foreign Office, in a separate statement earlier on Wednesday, expressed regret over the loss of life.

Diplomatic observers warn that the Indian response and Pakistan's counter-messaging could push bilateral relations to new lows, further widening a rift that has persisted since the 2019 Pulwama-Balakot crisis.

The treaty suspension, in particular, risks sparking long-term water disputes, while the downgrading of diplomatic ties could hinder any future de-escalation efforts, Dawn reported.

A day after the Pahalgam attack, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met in New Delhi on Wednesday evening under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and firmed up the responses to the terror attack.

The CCS also decided to close the Integrated Check Post at Attari with immediate effect. Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and any such visas issued in the past to Pakistani nationals are deemed cancelled, it was announced.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

A tourist on the banks of Dal Lake as she waits for transport to leave for Srinagar airport, following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir | Photo: Reuters

India suspends Indus pact, scraps Pak visas over Valley terror attack

Topics : India Pakistan relations India-Pakistan conflict Pahalgam attack Jammu and Kashmir Indus Waters Treaty

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

