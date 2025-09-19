India sees Pak-Saudi defence pact as accelerated by Israel's Doha strike

India’s foreign policy establishment believes that while the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence pact has implications for New Delhi, the timeline for its signing was accelerated by the two countries after the Israeli strikes on Doha on 9 September.
Official sources noted that while the details of the agreement are not public, the joint statement issued by Riyadh and Islamabad after signing refers to collective defence. However, its enforceability as a legal obligation would need to be assessed. Experts suggested that despite Islamabad’s claims, it would be far-fetched to assume that Riyadh would militarily support Pakistan in any conflict with India, given Saudi Arabia’s robust strategic and economic ties with New Delhi.
On Friday, reacting to the pact, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it expects that Riyadh, given its strategic partnership with India, will “keep in mind mutual interests and sensitivities”. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: “India and Saudi Arabia have a wide-ranging strategic partnership that has deepened considerably in the last few years.”
On Thursday, the MEA had said New Delhi was aware of the development, noting that the defence pact between Islamabad and Riyadh formalised a long-standing arrangement. It said it would study the implications of the pact for India’s national security as well as for regional and global stability, adding that the government remained committed to protecting India’s national interests and ensuring comprehensive national security across all domains.
Observers of Riyadh-Islamabad relations pointed out that the two countries share a defence partnership dating back several decades. While the US provides the overarching security framework to Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states, Pakistan has often provided manpower and expertise.
Whenever Gulf states have come under threat, whether from Arab nationalism or Iran, they have turned to Pakistan. Saudi Arabia first signed a defence agreement with Pakistan in 1967. Cooperation deepened after the 1979 Grand Mosque seizure, when Pakistani special forces helped Saudi troops reclaim Masjid al-Haram. The two countries upgraded their defence cooperation in 1982 through a bilateral security agreement. At one point, more than 15,000 Pakistani troops were stationed in the Kingdom.
The “Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement” was signed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Abdulaziz Al Saud and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday. Sharif was accompanied by Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif during his visit to Riyadh.
Asif has since said that the “doors are not closed” for other Arab countries to join the pact. The deal came days after an Israeli attack on Hamas leadership in Qatar, a key US ally in the Gulf. “I think it is a fundamental right of the countries and people here, particularly the Muslim population, to together defend their region, countries and nations,” Asif told a news channel.
Asked whether Pakistan’s nuclear assets were included under the agreement, Asif said: “What we have, our capabilities will absolutely be available under this pact.” On whether an attack on one country would trigger joint defence, he said: “Yes, absolutely. There is no doubt in this.” He emphasised it was not an “aggressive pact” but a defensive arrangement, akin to NATO.
Asif added that Pakistan had long been involved in training Saudi forces, and the agreement was only a formalised extension of existing cooperation. “If there is aggression, whether against Saudi Arabia or Pakistan, we will jointly defend against it,” he said.
He noted that Pakistan has maintained a large military and air force presence in Saudi Arabia for decades. “I think that relationship has now been more clearly defined and given the form of a defence agreement,” he said. Asif also described the protection of Islamic holy sites in Saudi Arabia as a “sacred duty” for Pakistan.