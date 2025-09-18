Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 10:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / US revokes Chabahar sanctions waiver, India faces impact on port deal

US revokes Chabahar sanctions waiver, India faces impact on port deal

In 2023, Chabahar port was used by India to send 20,000 tonnes of wheat aid to Afghanistan. In 2021, the same was used to supply environmentally friendly pesticides to Iran

Chabahar Port

"Once the revocation is effective, persons who operate the Chabahar Port or engage in other activities described in IFCA may expose themselves to sanctions under IFCA," the statement said. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 10:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The decision of the US government to revoke the 2018 sanctions waiver with regard to strategic Iranian port of Chabahar will have implications for India, which is engaged in the development of a terminal at the port.

The US Department of State in a statement said that in consistent with President Trump's maximum pressure policy to isolate the Iranian regime, it has revoked the sanctions exception issued in 2018 under the Iran Freedom and Counter-Proliferation Act (IFCA) for Afghanistan reconstruction assistance and economic development, effective September 29, 2025.

"Once the revocation is effective, persons who operate the Chabahar Port or engage in other activities described in IFCA may expose themselves to sanctions under IFCA," the statement said.

 

India will be impacted by this decision, as it is involved in development of a terminal at the Chabahar port on the Gulf of Oman. On May 13, 2024, India signed a 10-year contract to operate the port that will help it expand trade with Central Asia.

This was the first time India will take over the management of an overseas port New Delhi had proposed to develop Chabahar port way back in 2003 -to provide Indian goods a gateway to reach landlocked Afghanistan and Central Asia using a road and rail project called International North-South Transport Corridor, bypassing Pakistan.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Starmer, Trump praise renewed US-UK special relationship, avoid disputes

Donald Trump

Trump seeks Supreme Court order to remove Lisa Cook from US Fed board

Donald Trump

Trump says he disagrees with UK move to recognise Palestinian state

cars, toyota

US Automakers may soon hike car prices as tariff costs pressure profits

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

US and China have larger agendas to resolve, says Nvidia CEO Huang

US sanctions on Iran over its suspected nuclear programme had slowed the development of the port.

The long-term agreement was signed by Indian Ports Global Limited (IPGL) and the Port & Maritime Organisation of Iran.

It replaces an initial 2016 pact, which covered India's operations at Shahid Beheshti terminal in Chabahar port and had been renewed on an annual basis.

In 2023, Chabahar port was used by India to send 20,000 tonnes of wheat aid to Afghanistan. In 2021, the same was used to supply environmentally friendly pesticides to Iran.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Caption: Indian Air Force's Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk-I. Image Credit: PIB

HAL to raise Tejas output as MiG-21 nears exit, but IAF shortfall to remainpremium

PM Modi, Sushila Karki

Holding elections our topmost priority, Nepal PM tells Narendra Modi

Donald Trump, Trump

'Very close to Modi, but sanctioned India': Trump on 50 per cent tariffs

India Pakistan, India, Pakistan

India to study implications of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence pact

India UAE

India, UAE target to double non-oil trade to $100 bn in 3-4 years

Topics : US US India relations Chabahar port US sanctions India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 10:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPOIvalue Infosolution IPOHyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon