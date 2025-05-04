Sunday, May 04, 2025 | 09:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Pakistan to brief UN Security Council on latest regional developments

Pakistan to brief UN Security Council on latest regional developments

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar directed Pakistan's UN Permanent Representative, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar, to take immediate steps to convene a meeting of the Security Council, the statement said

United Nations

The Pakistani envoy to UN last week met UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres and briefed him about the security situation in the region. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India Islamabad
1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2025 | 9:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan has decided to brief the UN Security Council on the latest regional developments in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, the foreign office said on Sunday.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar directed Pakistan's UN Permanent Representative, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar, to take immediate steps to convene a meeting of the Security Council, the statement said.

The decision comes amid tensions between Pakistan and India following the Pahalgam terror attack. Terrorists killed 26 people in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, in the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

"Pakistan will inform the UNSC about India's aggressive actions, provocations, and provocative statements, the foreign office said.

 

Pakistan will specifically highlight India's illegal actions to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, it said, adding that the country would clarify how New Delhi's actions are jeopardising peace and security in the region.

Also Read

BSF, Army, India Bangladesh border

BSF to get 16 new battalions, 2 field HQs for Pakistan, Bangladesh borders

India, Pakistan, trade

Pahalgam attack: Pakistan shuts ports for Indian ships in tit-for-tat move

Home Minister Amit Shah addressing during the launch of Ayushman Bharat Yojana for CAPF Personnel during a function held at CRPF Group Centre, in Guwahati

CRPF dismisses jawan who married Pak woman without intimation

Balochistan, security personnel

Death toll from oil tanker blast in Pak's Balochistan rises to eight

India Pakistan

Pak Ranger apprehended by BSF from international border in Rajasthan

This important diplomatic move is part of Pakistan's efforts to present accurate facts to the international community, it stated.

Pakistan is currently a non-permanent member of the Security Council.

The Pakistani envoy to UN last week met UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres and briefed him about the security situation in the region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Pahalgam terrorist attack: India curtails water flow on the Chenab

Pahalgam terrorist attack: India curtails water flow on the Chenab

PremiumSharat Sabharwal

'India must blend coercion with diplomacy to shift Pakistan's stance'

Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army

Army vehicle plunges into gorge in J&K, JCO among three soldiers killed

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Will give a befitting reply to those who cast evil eye on India: Rajnath

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Rajnath to host Japanese Defence Minister Nakatani for talks on Monday

Topics : Pakistan United Nations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 04 2025 | 9:50 PM IST

Explore News

KKR vs RR Playing 11KKR vs RR Pitch ReportPBKS vs LSG Playing 11PBKS vs LSG Pitch ReportSBI Q4 ResultsDelhi weather TodayAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025BSE Odisha 10th ResultIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon