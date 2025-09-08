Monday, September 08, 2025 | 12:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US 'right' to impose tariffs on trade partners of Russia, says Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said imposing tariffs on countries like India trading with Russia is the right step, commenting amid oil trade tensions and Russia's biggest air assault

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo/Reuters)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has endorsed the US proposal to impose tariffs on countries that continue trading with Russia. Speaking to ABC News on Sunday, he said, “I think the idea to put tariffs on countries who are continuing to make deals with Russia... I think this is the right idea.” 
Zelenskyy said this while speaking about the recent meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin in China, and whether US President Donald Trump’s plan to impose tariffs on India could cause problems. 
The issue comes amid differences between Washington and New Delhi. The US has raised concerns that India’s purchase of Russian oil is indirectly helping fund the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine. India, however, has maintained that its imports are based on economic and commercial needs.     
 
 

Russia launches its biggest aerial attack

Zelenskyy’s remarks also followed Russia’s largest air assault since the war began. According to reports, more than 800 drones and 13 missiles, including four ballistic ones, were launched overnight on Saturday. 

For the first time, a government building in Kyiv — housing the Cabinet of Ministers — was struck, with its upper floors catching fire. At least two people, including an infant, were killed, while dozens were injured in the capital. 
Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko described it as a “massive attack", confirming that cities including Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro, Kremenchuk, Odesa, and Kyiv came under fire.
 

‘Statements must be backed by action’

After the strikes, Zelenskyy stressed the importance of stronger measures against Moscow. 
In a post on X, he said, “Statements by state leaders and institutions must be backed by strong actions — sanctions against Russia and individuals connected with Russia, tough tariffs and other restrictions on trade with Russia. Their losses must be felt.”
  He described the assault as “vile” and accused President Vladimir Putin of deliberately prolonging the war. Zelenskyy also appealed to international allies to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence, pointing to earlier promises made in Paris and Washington.     
 

Trump signals tougher US sanctions

On Sunday, President Trump confirmed he was prepared to move forward with a second round of sanctions on Moscow. When asked if he was ready to punish Putin further, Trump replied, “Yes, I am...” 
Meanwhile, Russian President Putin warned that any Western troops deployed in Ukraine would be considered “legitimate targets for defeat”. His statement followed news that dozens of Western countries had pledged troops for a potential peacekeeping force if a ceasefire deal is reached.
 

Zelenskyy calls for unity against ‘Kremlin criminals’

Zelenskyy again urged global partners to act decisively. “The world can force the Kremlin criminals to stop the killings — all that is needed is political will,” he said, thanking countries that continue to support Ukraine with aid and defence systems. 
The weekend attack was even larger than the July offensive, previously the biggest of the war, which began in February 2022 with Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
 
[With agency inputs]

