Home / Economy / News / India's textile exports to US rise 9% in July on pre-tariff shipments

India's textile exports to US rise 9% in July on pre-tariff shipments

India's textile exports to the US rose 9.1% in July as suppliers rushed shipments ahead of new tariffs though growth lagged Vietnam and Bangladesh, according to CITI

India’s textile and apparel sector contributes about 2 per cent to GDP and is among the country’s largest sources of jobs and livelihoods

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 7:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A rush by United States textile and apparel majors and their Indian suppliers to ship goods before the new tariff imposed on India by the Donald Trump administration led to a 9.1 per cent rise in India’s exports in July compared to the same month last year. On a month-on-month basis, exports also increased 12 per cent over June 2025, according to data shared by the Office of Textiles and Apparel (OTEXA), part of the US International Trade Administration.
 
An analysis by the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) said that despite this growth, India’s expansion remained significantly lower than that of its key competitors over the year-to-date period. Exporters from Tiruppur told Business Standard that major brands in the US have agreed to continue with existing orders for the upcoming summer season, at a discount of around 5–8 per cent depending on margins for Indian exporters.
 
 
“In July 2025, US textile and apparel imports from Vietnam and Bangladesh increased by 14.2 per cent and 5.2 per cent, respectively, over July 2024. While growth momentum moderated compared to June, both countries continued to strengthen their market position in the US,” the CITI analysis noted.
 
The rise in exports from India and other countries came at the cost of China, which saw a 35 per cent dip in shipments to the US compared with July 2024. From January to July, India’s textile and apparel exports to the US rose 11.4 per cent to $6.22 billion, from $5.58 billion during the same period in 2024. Vietnam’s exports in this period were $10.41 billion, up 18 per cent year-on-year, while Bangladesh’s were $5.11 billion, up 21 per cent. Chinese exports fell 20 per cent to $11.21 billion.
 
India’s textile and apparel sector contributes about 2 per cent to GDP and is among the country’s largest sources of jobs and livelihoods. The US is the single-largest market, accounting for nearly 28 per cent of India’s textile and apparel exports.
 
“It is a fact that no new orders are being placed by US companies in Tiruppur. However, existing orders are being maintained by US brands, as a sudden diversification of orders is not viable,” said Elangovan Viswanathan, president of the Buying Agents Association and managing director of SNQS Internationals, when asked about the orders for the upcoming summer season. “They are picking the summer season orders. The industry in Tiruppur may face a hit of around Rs 10,000–15,000 crore if no new orders are placed for next year,” he added.
 
India’s textile and apparel exports to the US in FY25 were close to $11 billion. China remains the largest supplier of textile and apparel items to the US, followed by Vietnam, India and Bangladesh. At 20 per cent each, the current US tariff rates for Vietnam and Bangladesh are significantly lower than those applied to India.

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

