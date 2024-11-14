Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Bilateral relations between India and UAE at new heights: EAM Jaishankar

Bilateral relations between India and UAE at new heights: EAM Jaishankar

Speaking at the inauguration of the Symbiosis International (Deemed University) campus, Jaishankar emphasised how PM's first visit to UAE in 2015, marked the new beginning of bilateral ties

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

The minister said the exposure to quality education would give us a special ability to deal with the world. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 3:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The ties between India and the UAE have reached new heights, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Thursday, highlighting collaborations in sectors such as fintech, renewable energy, infrastructure, and defence. 
Speaking at the inauguration of the Symbiosis International (Deemed University) campus here, Jaishankar emphasised how Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first visit to the UAE in 2015, which was the first visit by an Indian prime minister in over a century to the emirate state, marked the new beginning of bilateral ties between the two countries.  "India-UAE ties are today truly in an era of new milestones. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit in 2015 was the first in the century, and so are our Comprehensive Economic Partnerships for negotiating on record time," Jaishankar said. 
 
Jaishankar said the launch of the Symbiosis campus in Dubai was part of a broader trend that reflected the growing educational and cultural exchanges between India and the UAE. 
"India today needs to prepare for the global workplace. Equally, it has to be ready for the era of chips, electric mobility, clean and green technologies, renewable energy, space and roads. It also has to manage the growth of these possibilities by making them environment-friendly and market-viable. By doing so, it has to continuously communicate amongst ourselves the benefits of contemporary education structure as education can reclaim all these tasks," the minister said. 
The minister said the exposure to quality education would give us a special ability to deal with the world and advance national prospects, exuding confidence that Symbiosis would replicate its outstanding quality of teaching to prepare students for 21st-century skills.   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

Also Read

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar arrives in UAE to boost bilateral ties, enhance cooperation

Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Narendra Modi

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Uzbek, UAE Presidents on Brics sidelines

Indian Navy chief Admiral Tripathi, National Defence College UAE

Navy chief visits National Defence college UAE, focus on strengthening ties

UAE flag

India, UAE to set up food corridor with $2 billion initial funding

UAE flag

India eases certain conditions for UAE in bilateral investment treaty: GTRI

Topics : India-UAE UAE S Jaishankar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 3:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon