Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / EAM meets UAE counterpart, discusses opportunities to advance cooperation

EAM meets UAE counterpart, discusses opportunities to advance cooperation

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar shared a picture with Abdullah and outlined the meeting as a 'productive day with a great meeting'

EAM S Jaishanakar with AB Zayed, UAE FM

EAM S Jaishanakar with AB Zayed, UAE FM | Image: X/@DrSJaishankar

ANI Middle East
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 7:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with his UAE counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar shared a picture with Abdullah and outlined the meeting as a "productive day with a great meeting."

The EAM said that they discussed opportunities for advancing wide-ranging cooperation between both the countries.

 

"Completed a productive day with a great meeting with DPM & FM @ABZayed in Abu Dhabi. Discussed opportunities for advancing our wide-ranging cooperation. Also exchanged views on global developments," Jaishankar said in his post.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar visited the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi.

Jaishankar said that the temple was a sign of friendship between India and UAE.

In a post on X, he said, "Received blessings at the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi today. A true symbol of India-UAE friendship and of peace, harmony and goodwill around the world."

Jaishankar also visited the Bharat Mart site in Dubai earlier in the day.

In a post on X, he said, "Visited Bharat Mart site in Jebel Ali, Dubai today along with Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World. Once operationalised, this innovative logistics initiative will enhance India-UAE trade, deepen supply chains and bolster access for our MSMEs to global markets."

The EAM also launched his book, 'Why Bharat Matters' at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library in Dubai.

In a post on X, he said, "Participated in an interactive session at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, Dubai for the book launch of Why Bharat Matters. Spoke about grasping the global transformation underway and understanding the rise of Bharat."

Jaishankar arrived in the United Arab Emirates on November 14 for an official visit.

India and the UAE established diplomatic relations in 1972. While the UAE opened its Embassy in India in 1972, India opened its Embassy in the UAE in 1973.

India and the UAE enjoy strong cooperation with the United Nations. Both countries are also part of several plurilateral platforms such as BRICS, I2U2 (India-Israel-UAE-USA), and the UAE-France-India (UFI) Trilateral, among others. The UAE was invited as a guest country to the G20 Summit held under India's presidency.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Bilateral relations between India and UAE at new heights: EAM Jaishankar

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar arrives in UAE to boost bilateral ties, enhance cooperation

India-Philippines friendship enduring, poised to move to higher orbit: EAM

India-Philippines friendship enduring, poised to move to higher orbit: EAM

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Saudi Arabia important factor for stability in West Asia: EAM Jaishankar

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar meets Italian Ambassador, discusses India-Italy strategic ties

Topics : S Jaishankar bilateral ties United Arab Emirates India-UAE trade India UAE India-UAE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon