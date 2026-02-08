Sunday, February 08, 2026 | 06:46 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM Modi in Malaysia for talks on trade, defence upgrades, chip sector

PM Modi in Malaysia for talks on trade, defence upgrades, chip sector

Prime Minister Modi is on a two-day visit to Malaysia, his first since the two countries elevated ties to a ​comprehensive strategic partnership in August 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Malaysia for 2-day visit (Photo: X@narendramodi)

Reuters
Feb 08 2026 | 6:45 AM IST

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet his Malaysian counterpart Anwar ‍Ibrahim on Sunday, ​as the two countries look to bolster trade and explore potential collaborations in semiconductors, defence and other fields.

Modi is on a two-day visit to Malaysia, his first since the two countries elevated ties to a ​comprehensive strategic partnership in August 2024.

His meeting with Anwar will take place at the Malaysian premier's official residence in the administrative capital Putrajaya, where the pair will also witness the signing of several cooperation agreements in areas including health care, national security and labour, Malaysia's foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.

 

India's foreign ministry said on Thursday the two countries were in the process of establishing a multi-layered arrangement to collaborate in the semiconductor sector.

India is ‌also seeking to boost defence ties, and ​was in talks with Malaysia on a potential sale of Dornier aircraft as well as servicing and upgrades to Scorpene-class submarines and Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets, ‍a ministry official said.

Malaysia's total trade with India amounted to $18.6 billion last year, comprising exports of ‍palm ‌oil as well ​as electrical and electronic goods, ‍while imports from India mainly consisted of agricultural, petroleum ‍and ‍chemical products, ‌according to government data. 

Feb 08 2026 | 6:44 AM IST

