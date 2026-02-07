Saturday, February 07, 2026 | 03:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / MEA trashes Pakistan's claims of Indian link to Islamabad mosque bombing

MEA trashes Pakistan's claims of Indian link to Islamabad mosque bombing

At least 31 people were killed and 169 others injured when a suicide bomber blew himself up at a Shia mosque during Friday prayers in Islamabad

India Pakistan, India, Pakistan

It is unfortunate that, instead of seriously addressing the problems plaguing its social fabric, Pakistan should choose to delude itself by blaming others for its home-grown ills: MEA (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2026 | 3:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India on Friday categorically rejected Pakistan's allegations of an Indian link to the suicide bombing at a mosque in Islamabad that killed at least 31 people.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), describing the attack as "condemnable", said it is unfortunate that, instead of seriously addressing the problems plaguing its social fabric, Pakistan chose to "delude" itself by blaming others for its home-grown ills.

At least 31 people were killed and 169 others injured when a suicide bomber blew himself up at a Shia mosque during Friday prayers in Islamabad. The powerful explosion took place at Khadijah al-Kubra mosque-cum-imambargah in the Tarlai area of Islamabad, police said in a statement.

 

"The bombing at an Islamabad mosque earlier today is condemnable and India condoles the loss of life it has caused," the MEA said.

"It is unfortunate that, instead of seriously addressing the problems plaguing its social fabric, Pakistan should choose to delude itself by blaming others for its home-grown ills," it said.

Also Read

Pakistan blast

31 killed, over 169 injured in suicide bombing at Shia mosque in Pakistan

Pakistan's Patton tanks destroyed in the Battle of Asal Uttar during the 1965 war (Photo: Ministry of Defence)

A battle of wits in the 1965 war

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump again repeats claim that he stopped war between India, Pakistan

Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

'Commercial viability key': MEA says open to Venezuela, other crude sources

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

India-US trade deal: NSA Doval did not meet US State Secy Rubio, says MEA

"India rejects any and every such allegation, which is as baseless as it is pointless," it added.

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, without providing any evidence, alleged that India and Afghanistan were linked to the attack.

In a social media post, he claimed that it has been proved the terrorist involved in the attack travelled to and from Afghanistan.

"The collusion between India and Afghanistan is being revealed," he alleged.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

rafale, defence, air force

IAF to have free hand to integrate weapons on 114 new Rafales: Sourcespremium

DRDO

India successfully tests fires nuclear-capable, 3K-km range Agni-3 missile

S Jaishankar, India EU FTA, FTA

India-EU free trade deal a game changer for partnership, says Jaishankar

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Critical mineral cooperation with US advancing rapidly: Jaishankar

A LCA Tejas Mark-1A combat aircraft at HAL's facility in Nashik, Maharashtra. Photo credit: Bhaswar Kumar

Tejas Mk1As unlikely to come with full capabilities by March: Sources

Topics : India Pakistan relations Pakistan Ministry of External Affairs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 3:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkMPC Home Loan RatesGold and Silver Price TodayPFC-REC MergerQ3 Results TodayBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenGate 2026 Exam DatePersonal Finance