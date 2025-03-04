Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 06:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM Modi meets Belgium's Princess Astrid, discusses trade and tech ties

PM Modi meets Belgium's Princess Astrid, discusses trade and tech ties

Astrid is in India leading an economic mission that is aimed at shoring up bilateral trade and investment cooperation between the two nations

Modi belgium

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Princess Astrid of Belgium. | Credit: X@narendramodi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 6:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Princess Astrid of Belgium and said he looks forward to "unlocking limitless opportunities" for the people of the two countries through new partnerships in trade, technology, defence and agriculture.

Astrid is in India leading an economic mission that is aimed at shoring up bilateral trade and investment cooperation between the two nations.

"Pleased to meet HRH Princess Astrid of Belgium. Deeply appreciate her initiative to lead a 300-member Economic Mission to India," Modi said on X.

"Look forward to unlocking limitless opportunities for our people through new partnerships in trade, technology, defence, agriculture, life sciences, innovation, skilling and academic exchanges," the prime minister said.

 

The overall trajectory of India-Belgium ties has witnessed a steady expansion in the last few years. The focus of the relations has traditionally been on trade and investment.

India is Belgium's 14th largest export destination and the 16th largest importer to Belgium.

India is Belgium's seventh largest export destination outside the EU and the sixth largest trade partner outside the EU.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi India Prime Minister Belgium European Union

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 6:32 PM IST

