PM Modi's UAE visit to focus on energy security, Fujairah cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s talks with the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday in Abu Dhabi will focus on bilateral energy cooperation, and the visit comes close on the heels of the PM’s appeal on Sunday evening to citizens to use oil judiciously.

In recent weeks, India and the UAE have explored alternatives to bypass the Strait of Hormuz chokepoint, which could involve Indian vessels loading more oil and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipments from the Port of Fujairah in the Gulf of Oman.

Given India’s massive energy needs, such a plan would require increasing the capacity of the Fujairah oil terminal, and the UAE laying an additional cross-peninsula pipeline from Abu Dhabi’s Habshan terminal to Fujairah.

Currently, the existing 406-km oil pipeline connects Abu Dhabi oil fields to the Habshan terminal, and from there to the Fujairah terminal, bypassing the Strait of Hormuz, but it has the capacity to transfer only 1.5-1.8 million barrels of oil per day. The UAE’s current crude oil production capacity is 4.85 million barrels per day, but it was producing 3.4 million barrels per day, which it intends to increase after its exit from the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and OPEC+. India’s daily oil consumption is 5.5 million barrels.

The UAE on May 4 accused Iran of carrying out a ballistic missile and drone attack on Fujairah’s oil infrastructure. On May 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the attacks on the port city of Fujairah that wounded three Indian nationals, and asserted that India stands in firm solidarity with the Gulf nation. He noted that ensuring "safe and unimpeded navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is vital for enduring regional peace, stability and global energy security".

The PM’s UAE visit is part of his four-nation Europe tour from May 15 to 20, during which he will also visit the Netherlands (May 15-17), Sweden (May 17-18), Norway (May 18-19), and Italy (May 19-20). Modi will attend the third India-Nordic Summit in Oslo, Norway.

The PM’s stopover in the UAE on Friday, which sources said was added to his itinerary much later, comes in the context of disruptions in India’s sourcing of energy supplies from the Gulf country because of the conflict in West Asia. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited the UAE on April 11-12, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on April 27, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on May 7.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Tuesday that the visit to the UAE will be the first stop in the PM’s foreign tour. He said India-UAE relations are multifaceted, but energy ties are crucial, and during the visit the two sides will discuss how they can strengthen and increase energy ties. The discussions will also cover the welfare of the 4.5 million Indians who live and work in the UAE, Jaiswal said.

India-UAE ties have strengthened in the last 12 years. The UAE President visited India on January 19, in a visit lasting around four hours during which the PM received him at the airport and the two travelled together to Lok Kalyan Marg. The PM’s visit to the UAE on May 15 will also serve to promote the significant trade and investment linkages between the two countries, the MEA said. The UAE is India’s third-largest trade partner and its seventh-largest source of investment cumulatively over the past 25 years.

As for energy ties, last year the UAE was the fourth-largest source of crude oil, meeting nearly 11 per cent of India’s requirement. The UAE is the third-largest source of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for India. Indian companies and the UAE’s Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) Gas have entered into long-term supply contracts for cumulative supply of 4.5 MMTPA LNG to India. This makes India the biggest buyer of the UAE’s LNG.

The UAE is also the largest source of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for India, meeting nearly 40 per cent of India’s requirement. It is the second-largest destination for petroleum, oil and lubricants (POL) exports for Indian refiners. India exported over $6 billion worth of POL to the UAE last year.

Indian companies have invested over $1.2 billion in the upstream sector in the UAE. In 2018, a consortium of Indian companies (OVL, BPRL, IOCL) took up a 10 per cent stake in the Lower Zakum block in the UAE. In 2019, Indian joint venture company Urja Bharat Private Limited (a JV between BPRL and IOCL) took up a stake in Abu Dhabi Onshore Block-1. In January 2026, BPRL confirmed an oil discovery in Abu Dhabi’s Onshore Block 1. These are the first-of-its-kind investments in the upstream sector by Indian companies in the West Asia region.

The UAE was also the first country to partner with India in strategic petroleum reserves. In 2018, Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Limited (ISPRL) and ADNOC entered into an agreement for the UAE to store over 5 million barrels of crude oil reserves at ISPRL’s facility in Mangalore.

India and the UAE are also expanding cooperation in renewables. An agreement was signed between Masdar and the Rajasthan government in October 2024 for setting up 60 GW of renewable energy capacity. Both sides have embarked on a feasibility study for grid interconnection.

The UAE has also been an active founding member of the Global Biofuels Alliance that was launched in September 2023 during India’s G20 presidency.

PM’s European tour

The focus of the PM’s European tour will be deepening technology sharing, especially in green energy. The PM last visited the Netherlands in 2017. The Netherlands is one of India's largest trade destinations in Europe, with bilateral trade worth $27.8 billion in 2024-25, and India's fourth-largest investor with cumulative foreign direct investment (FDI) of $55.6 billion. The Tata Group’s Dholera semiconductor fabrication plant will use equipment from Dutch semiconductor giant ASML.

On May 17-18, the PM will be in Sweden. He earlier visited Sweden in 2018 for the first-ever India-Nordic Summit. His discussions with the Swedish leadership will focus on increasing bilateral trade, which reached $7.75 billion in 2025, and Swedish FDI into India, which reached $2.825 billion between 2000 and 2025, as well as cooperation in other sectors. Modi and Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson will also address the European Round Table for Industry, a leading pan-European business leaders’ forum, along with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

In Norway, on May 18-19, the PM will attend the third India-Nordic Summit and hold bilateral engagements. It marks the first prime ministerial visit from India to Norway in 43 years. Discussions will focus on trade and investment, capitalising on the India-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement. EFTA comprises Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.

The MEA said the PM’s visit to Norway will also be an opportunity to impart momentum to bilateral trade worth around $2.73 billion in 2024, and investments by Norway’s Government Pension Fund Global (GPFG) of close to $28 billion in the Indian capital market.

The third India-Nordic Summit will take place in Oslo on May 19, where Modi will be joined by Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Støre, Danish PM Mette Frederiksen, Finnish PM Petteri Orpo, Icelandic PM Kristrún Frostadóttir, and Swedish PM Kristersson. The two previous summits were held in Stockholm in April 2018 and Copenhagen in May 2022. The MEA said the summit will impart a more strategic dimension to India’s relationship with the Nordic countries, especially in technology and innovation, green transition and renewable energy, sustainability, blue economy, defence, space, and the Arctic. The visit will also provide an impetus to India’s bilateral trade, which stood at $19 billion in 2024, and investment ties with Nordic countries, as well as help build resilient supply chains following the India-EU FTA and India-EFTA TEPA.

In the final leg of his visit, Modi will be in Italy on May 19-20 at the invitation of his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni. Modi last visited Italy in June 2024 for the G7 Summit. India-Italy bilateral trade reached $16.77 billion in 2025, and cumulative FDI from Italy stood at $3.66 billion between April 2000 and September 2025. The PM will also visit the headquarters of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Rome.

During his visit, the PM’s engagements in Europe will further deepen India’s partnership with the region across sectors, particularly trade and investment ties in light of the recently concluded India-EU FTA, the MEA said.