Kejriwal questions PM Modi over austerity appeal, cites economy concerns

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over austerity measures he has asked people to follow and said he needs to tell people about the condition of the country's economy.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said the country has passed through crises, including wars, in the past, but no prime minister before Modi announced seven most stringent steps, requesting people to follow them.

He also said the obvious reason behind the austerity measures suggested by Modi was the ongoing war between America and Iran, but "there could be some other reason behind the slipping economy of the country".

The former Delhi chief minister also questioned why all the austerity measures were targeted at the middle class and why the prime minister himself, ministers, officers and ultra rich of the country should not have to make the sacrifices.

The prime minister recently appealed to people to limit their purchase of gold, foreign travel and use of petroleum consumption among several other suggestions. The opposition has attacked the ruling party over the remarks and termed them "evidence of failure".