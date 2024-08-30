Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi to visit Brunei, Singapore in first week of September: MEA

PM Modi to visit Brunei, Singapore in first week of September: MEA

This visit will also mark 40 years of the establishment of the diplomatic ties between India and Brunei, MEA's Jaiswal added

Modi, Narendra Modi, FinTech Fest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 5:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Brunei and Singapore in the first week of September, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.
The prime minister will travel to Brunei on September 3-4, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal announced at his media briefing. This will be the first bilateral visit of an Indian prime minister to Brunei, he said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
This visit will also mark 40 years of the establishment of the diplomatic ties between India and Brunei, Jaiswal said.
From there, PM Modi is slated to visit Singapore on September 4-5 at the invitation of his Singaporean counterpart, the MEA said.
This month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taklen on a two nations visit to Poland and Ukraine, respectively.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

manufacturing

LIVE news updates: GDP growth at 6.7% during April-June quarter

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to flag off 2 Vande Bharat trains on Saturday: Southern Railway

PM Modi, Shivaji Statue

'Chhatrapati Shivaji our deity': PM Modi apologises for statue collapse

Manipur,Biren Singh

Why hasn't PM Modi visited Manipur yet? CM Biren Singh explains reason

Modi, Narendra Modi, FinTech Fest

Global Fintech Fest highlights: India's fintech revolution is improving financial inclusion, says PM

Topics : Narendra Modi Ministry of External Affairs External Affairs Ministry Modi govt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 5:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon