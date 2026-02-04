Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 11:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi to visit Malaysia on Feb 7-8; to discuss trade, defence ties

PM Modi to visit Malaysia on Feb 7-8; to discuss trade, defence ties

PM Modi's Malaysia visit will review trade, defence and tech ties, and chart the future course of the India-Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi will also interact with members of the Indian community, as well as industry and business representatives

Archis Mohan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 11:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi will visit Malaysia on February 7 and 8, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.
 
The PM’s bilateral talks with his Malaysian counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim, will have them review India-Malaysia cooperation, ranging from trade and investment, defence, security and maritime cooperation, to digital and financial technology, energy, healthcare, education, culture, tourism, people-to-people ties. They will set the path for future engagement for mutual benefit, the MEA said.
 
Malaysia is India’s third largest trading partner in ASEAN. India-Malaysia trade in 2024-25 was $19.9 billion, including exports worth $7.36 billion and imports from Malaysia worth $12.54 billion. 
 
 
Indian companies have invested in around 250 manufacturing projects of over $2.62 billion in Malaysia. Presently, there are more than 200 Indian companies, including 61 Indian joint ventures and 3 Indian Public Sector Undertakings operating in Malaysia.
A bilateral India-Malaysia Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement covering goods, services and investment came into effect from July 1, 2011. 

Also Read

Parliament, Lok sabha

Bedlam in Lok Sabha goes on over ex-Army chief Naravane's 'memoirs'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said time had come to find solutions and not create hurdles

PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha today on Motion of Thanks to President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump met in Washington on February 13 last year. (Photo: Reuters)

From the brink and back: How the India-US trade deal finally shaped uppremium

Narendra Modi

India-US trade deal a big decision that will benefit all, says PM Modi

US India Trade

Lower US tariffs help India, but diversification remains essentialpremium

 
The ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement came into force in January 2010 while ASEAN-India Agreements on Trade in Services and Investment has been operational since July 2015, and its review is currently ongoing. 
 
During the visit, the PM will also interact with members of the Indian community, as well as industry and business representatives. 
 
The 10th India-Malaysia CEO Forum is also scheduled to be held coinciding with the PM’s visit. This would be the PM’s third visit to Malaysia, and the first after the elevation of the India-Malaysia bilateral relationship to a ‘Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’, in August 2024. Malaysia is home to 2.9 million strong Indian diaspora, the third largest in the world.
   

More From This Section

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (left) with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a meeting in the US on Wednesday | Photo: PTI

Jaishankar, Rubio mull framework for critical minerals exploration

Sergio Gor

Sergio Gor key in India-US ties, has access to Trump: Ex-intel officer

AMCA

HAL won't build AMCA; competition between Tata, L&T and Kalyani now: Source

s jaishankar, marco rubio

Jaishankar, Rubio commit to strengthening ties via Quad, welcome trade deal

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Confident of realising 'vast' opportunities with US: EAM Jaishankar

Topics : Narendra Modi India Prime Minister Malaysia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 11:33 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDomestic Newspaper ProductionWeather TodayIndia-Russia Oil Trade President's Rule in ManipurUGC NET 2025 ResultPersonal Finance