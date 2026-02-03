MEA Jaishankar in Washington as India-US trade deal eases tensions

After almost nine months of engaging with an unpredictable White House, during which India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) showed significant restraint to keep New Delhi–Washington relations on an even keel, sources in the government were enthused on Tuesday by the India-US trade deal but also circumspect about the possibility of hosting the Quad Summit this year.

Sources said the announcement of the India-US trade deal would help bring the bilateral relationship back to normalcy at a time when it appeared to be at risk after more than two-and-a-half decades of close and growing strategic ties. However, they added that despite the deal, India’s concerns in its relations with the US remain, including closer US-Pakistan ties and restrictions on H-1B visas for Indians.

New Delhi’s effort would be to continue consolidating India-US relations, as it is doing with the European Union, since it considers both long-term partners rather than China. Despite disagreements over Pakistan, immigration and the prolonged impasse on the trade deal, India-US military ties remained robust over the past few months. The two countries conducted a joint military exercise in Alaska in September. Several US senators and congressmen have visited India in recent weeks, while Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds visited Mumbai in September.

The US has also invited India to join its Pax Silica initiative. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is in the US, will meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington on Tuesday ahead of an inaugural ministerial on critical minerals. The meeting comes as US President Donald Trump announced a trade deal with India. During the visit, Jaishankar will also hold meetings with senior members of the US administration, the MEA said.

On Tuesday, Jaishankar said the India-US trade deal would spur growth in both economies and strengthen India’s ‘Make in India’ endeavours. “This will create more jobs, spur growth and promote innovation in both economies. It will strengthen ‘Make in India’ endeavours and encourage trusted technology ties. The opportunities in our economic engagement are truly vast and we are confident of realising them. A robust economic relationship is the strongest foundation for our strategic partnership,” he said in a post on X.

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) welcomed the trade deal, stating that it would also be central to advancing a stable, resilient and rules-based Indo-Pacific.

However, sources said that after recent events, New Delhi would approach ties with Washington with greater circumspection. They added that India would consult all Quad partners to assess whether the Summit could be held in India this year. India is scheduled to host the Quad Summit in 2025.

In a related development, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in Moscow that Russia had not heard any statements from India about stopping purchases of Russian oil.