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PM Modi, Trump discuss bilateral cooperation, global peace and security

Both reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and agreed to maintain close engagement to deepen cooperation for the benefit both countries

Modi Trump

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump. (File photo: X/@NarendraModi)

PTI
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2026 | 9:40 PM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday during which they reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation across trade, defence, critical technologies and other areas. 
Prime Minister Modi and President Trump also exchanged views on regional and international developments and discussed ongoing efforts to promote global peace and security.
 The two leader reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and agreed to maintain close engagement to deepen cooperation for the benefit of the people of both countries, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office.
 "The two leaders reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation across trade, defence, energy, critical technologies and other areas of mutual interest," the statement said.
 
 "Had a productive conversation with President Trump. We reviewed our bilateral cooperation in trade, defence, energy, critical technologies and other areas," Modi said in a post on 'X'.
 "We agreed to maintain close engagement to take our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership forward," he said. Both leaders agreed to remain in touch.

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Topics : Narendra Modi Donald Trump External Affairs Defence Security News

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First Published: Sep 30 2026 | 9:40 PM IST