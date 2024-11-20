Business Standard
Police, NIA arrest Muneer Banday who had Rs 5 lakh bounty at J&K's Kupwara

As per the release, Muneer Ahmad Banday was involved in a multi-million drug smuggling case, which had significant implications for funding illegal activities

Police said that the accused had been evading arrest since June 2020

In a joint operation, the Handwara police and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) apprehended Muneer Ahmad Banday, a proclaimed offender with a bounty of Rs 5 lakh, from Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to an official release from the police, the accused Muneer Ahmad Banday, a resident of Banday Mohalla in Handwara was carrying a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh.

Police said that the accused had been evading arrest since June 2020 in connection with Case No. 03/2020 under sections 8/21 NDPS 17, 18, 20 UAPA, 120-B, 121 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

As per the release, Muneer Ahmad Banday was involved in a multi-million drug smuggling case, which had significant implications for funding illegal activities.

 

"Muneer Ahmed Banday's arrest marks a major success for Police Handwara and other security agencies in the fight against organized crime and narco-terrorism. The operation underscores the commitment of the Police and NIA to bring offenders to justice and dismantle networks involved in such unlawful activities," said the release.

Further investigation into the case is ongoing.

Earlier, a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu Kashmir Police in the general area, Margi, Lolab, Kupwara. Contact was established and a firefight ensued.

In another development, security forces eliminated one terrorist in Operation Kaitsan in Bandipora.

On November 3, twelve people, including one woman, were injured in a grenade attack at the Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) and weekly market in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Sunday, police said.

On November 2, two terrorists were killed by security forces during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. The encounter broke out after security forces initiated an anti-terrorist operation in the Halkan Gali area.

On October 29, the security forces neutralised three terrorists in a high-stakes encounter in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir, following an attack on an Army convoy.

On October 20, a doctor and six construction workers were killed when terrorists attacked a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in the Ganderbal district.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 20 2024 | 1:33 PM IST

