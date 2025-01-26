Business Standard

Sunday, January 26, 2025 | 11:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Republic Day: Putin hails Russian-Indian ties as 'special partnership'

Republic Day: Putin hails Russian-Indian ties as 'special partnership'

In his message, Putin said that the Indian Constitution that came into force 75 years ago laid the foundation for building effective state institutions and a free democratic development of India

Modi, Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin, putin

The dates for his visit will be finalized in early 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Moscow
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2025 | 11:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

President Vladimir Putin on Sunday said that Russian-Indian relations are based on "special and privileged strategic partnership" and hoped that the two countries will use joint efforts to continue to consistently build up productive bilateral cooperation across all areas.

President Putin sent heartfelt congratulations to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of India's 76th Republic Day, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia said.

"Russian-Indian relations are based on special and privileged strategic partnership. I am confident that we will use joint efforts to continue to consistently build up productive bilateral cooperation across all areas, as well as constructive interaction in international affairs," he said.

 

Without a doubt, this meets the fundamental interests of our friendly peoples and is in line with the efforts to form a fair multipolar international order, Putin added.

In his message, Putin said that the Indian Constitution that came into force 75 years ago laid the foundation for building effective state institutions and a free democratic development of India.

Also Read

Hardeep Singh Puri, Hardeep Singh, Hardeep

India to keep buying Russian crude if available at discount: Hardeep Puri

PremiumRussia's state-owned oil firm Rosneft has agreed to supply up to 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil to Indian upstream oil and gas major Reliance Industries (RIL) in the largest-ever energy deal between the two countries, Reuters reported on

US sanction clarifications a tight squeeze for India's Feb oil supplies

Oil refinery, Oil production, Crude oil

Indian refiners rush to pay for Russian oil ahead of sanctions cutoff

Russia's state-owned oil firm Rosneft has agreed to supply up to 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil to Indian upstream oil and gas major Reliance Industries (RIL) in the largest-ever energy deal between the two countries, Reuters reported on

India-Russia term deal talks for crude oil on hold amid sanctions

Randhir Jaiswal

After another death, MEA demands release of all Indians in Russian Army

"Since then, your country has achieved universally recognised successes in socioeconomic, scientific, technical and other fields and has gained well-deserved authority in the international arena," he added.

President Putin is expected to travel to India this year as part of the established framework for reciprocal annual engagements between the leaders of the two nations.

The dates for his visit will be finalized in early 2025.

Putin and Modi maintain regular contact, holding telephone conversations once every couple of months. The two leaders also hold in-person meetings, particularly on the sidelines of international events.

In July last, Prime Minister Modi made a two-day visit to Moscow to attend the 22nd Russia-India summit. In October, he visited the Russian city of Kazan for the BRICS summit.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

US President Trump wants Egypt, Jordan to take in Palestinians from Gaza

Modi, Narendra Modi

Neighbouring leaders extend wishes to PM Modi on India's 76th Republic Day

President Prabowo Subianto, PM Modi, India-Indonesia

PM Modi, President Subianto discuss economic ties, energy, infrastructure

Republic Day rehearsal, Republic Day

Indians abroad celebrate 76th Republic Day, world leaders extend greetings

Rafale, two Jaguar and two Mig29 aircraft fly over Rajpath in Eklavya formation during the 72nd Republic Day Parade

Rafale's victory roll, Sukhoi-30's 'Trishul' steal show at R-Day flypast

Topics : Vladimir Putin Narendra Modi India-Russia ties

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 26 2025 | 11:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayFIITJEE Centres Shut NewsLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon