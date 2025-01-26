Business Standard

Sunday, January 26, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Rafale's victory roll, Sukhoi-30's 'Trishul' steal show at R-Day flypast

Rafale's victory roll, Sukhoi-30's 'Trishul' steal show at R-Day flypast

The daring aerial acrobatics by three Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft that came roaring over Kartavya Path at 900 kmph before pulling apart in a Trishul formation just above the India Gate also left the la

Rafale, two Jaguar and two Mig29 aircraft fly over Rajpath in Eklavya formation during the 72nd Republic Day Parade

Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A stunning victory roll by low-flying Rafale aircraft left viewers gathered on either side of the Kartavya Path spellbound as the 76th Republic Day Parade came to a memorable end on Sunday.

The daring aerial acrobatics by three Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft that came roaring over Kartavya Path at 900 kmph before pulling apart in a Trishul formation just above the India Gate also left the large crowd speechless.

President Droupadi Murmu, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a host of dignitaries and a large crowd gathered for the celebrations were seen applauding the daredevilry of the air warriors.

 

As the three fighter jets appeared to cross the India Gate, they pulled up, with one rising straight up and two other aircraft tearing away on either side, resembling a Trishul or Trident -- Lord Shiva's weapon for the destruction of evil.

The final act of the parade was the victory roll by the Rafale aircraft which approached the dias flying at an altitude of 300 metres and pulled up vertically near the saluting dias conducting rolls before stabilising at a higher altitude.

Also Read

Republic Day parade

Republic Day 2025 LIVE: Navy's tableau showcases 3 newly commissioned frontline combatants

ASHA Workers | File photo

Around 10,000 special guests attend R-Day parade including ASHA workers

Lakhpati Didi

Tableau like Lakhpati Didi highlights India's progress at R-Day parade

Republic Day celebrations, R-day parade, file photo

5,000 artists, 45 dance forms: Performances cover Kartavya Path on R-Day

Republic Day 2025

Republic Day 2025: Best wishes, messages and quotes to share on this day

As many as 40 aircraft participated in the flypast which was a master-class in precision flying at tremendous speeds.

Twenty-two fighter jets, 11 transport aircraft and seven helicopters took off from 10 different air bases and assembled over the Kartavya Path to perform daring aerial acrobatics before viewers that included President Droupadi Murmu, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a host of dignitaries and large crowd gathered for the celebrations.

The inaugural act of the flypast Ajay formation included three Apache Helicopters flying in the 'Vic' formation, followed by the Satluj Formation comprising two Dornier-228 aircraft and one AN-32 aircraft.

Earlier, three Dornier-228 aircraft from the Indian Coast Guard flew in the Rakshak formation, which was followed by the 'Arjan' formation comprising one C-130 aircraft in lead with two C-295 aircraft in echelon flying in 'Vic' formation.

The 'Netra' formation followed comprising one Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft and two Su-30 fighter jets in the echelon flying in 'Vic' formation.

Next to follow was a C-17 Heavy Lift Transport aircraft flanked by two Su 30 MKI air superiority fighters flying in Bheem Formation.

The calmness of the Bheem Formation was shattered by the Amrit formation of the roaring Jaguars five of which flew over the water channel north of Kartavya Path in the shape of an 'Arrow-head'.

The 'Vajraang' formation consisted of six Rafale aircraft flying in the 'Marut' formation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Republic Day rehearsal, Republic Day

India's military prowess takes centre stage at 76th Republic Day parade

INS Vaghsheer, the sixth Scorpene (Kalvari-class) submarine, sails out for its sea trials. It is likely to be handed over to the Navy soon

Navy's R-Day tableau showcases 3 newly commissioned frontline combatants

Donald Trump, Trump

US mission in India 'reviewing' foreign aid after Trump's executive order

US-India, US-India flag, US India flag

We join them in recognising enduring significance: US wishes India on R-Day

President Prabowo Subianto, PM Modi, India-Indonesia

India, Indonesia sign MOUs on health, renew one on maritime security

Topics : Republic Day Rafael fighter Rafale Sukhoi fighter jets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 26 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayFIITJEE Centres Shut NewsLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon