Monday, May 05, 2025 | 06:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Rahul Gandhi backs Trump's tariff stand, says India must negotiate firmly

Rahul Gandhi backs Trump's tariff stand, says India must negotiate firmly

At an interactive session in the US, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said Donald Trump has every right to push for tariff changes, but India must negotiate confidently to secure a fair deal

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul Gandhi said Donald Trump has every right to negotiate and urged India to push back with equal confidence (Photo: PTI)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has said that US President Donald Trump is within his rights to push for changes in the tariff structure, and India should respond by negotiating confidently to secure a fair deal.
 
Gandhi made these remarks on April 21 during an interactive session at the Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs at Brown University in the United States. The video was uploaded to the YouTube channel of the Watson Institute on Saturday.
 
 
Commenting on Trump’s approach, Gandhi said, “Donald Trump is negotiating, and he is well within his rights to negotiate. We should negotiate right back.”
 

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

HC disposes of petition on Rahul Gandhi's Indian citizenship

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Lord Ram show lack of faith: Acharya Pramod

Rahul Gandhi

Allahabad HC to hear govt's response on Rahul Gandhi's citizenship plea

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Happy to take responsibility for INC's past mistakes: Rahul to Sikh student

rahul gandhi, kharge

Kharge hails Rahul Gandhi as Centre bows to demand for caste census

 
“We should understand what our strengths are, what we need, and we should not compromise in areas that are detrimental to us. He is well within his rights to say that he wants to change the tariff structure, and it’s a negotiation; it’s fine. I think we are more than capable enough to negotiate ourselves a decent deal,” Gandhi said. 
 
When asked about the Indian government’s response to the US tariff demands, Gandhi said, “We don’t know how it is responding because they [the government] don’t tell us these things.”
 
He further said that India needs to build a strong production system to compete with China and to create jobs. He stressed that this cannot happen without a liberalised economy.
 
“India is not going to be able to do that without a liberalised economic system. Anybody who talks about social progress and weakening caste structures also has to accept that you need money to do that. And the only way you are going to make money is by having a production system and by having an open liberalised economy,” he said.
 
He also highlighted the potential of an India-US partnership in manufacturing. “A partnership between India and the US on manufacturing and developing a strategy on manufacturing in a democratic environment is something that could be very powerful,” Gandhi said.
    

More From This Section

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi

Iran's FM visits Pakistan amid soaring tensions between India and Pakistan

pigeon

Stray birds or spies? Pakistani pigeons caught in India stir suspicion

Shehbaz Sharif

Tensions with India threaten Pak's access to external financing: Moody's

NIA

Neemrana hotel attack: NIA raids multiple locations in Arsh Dalla case

Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin

Putin dials PM Modi, says Pahalgam attack culprits must face justice

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Donald Trump tariffs India BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 05 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEPaytm Q4 Results 2025Bank of Baroda Q4 results 2025Adani US Bribery ChargesMahindra and Mahindra Q4 ResultsDelhi weather TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon