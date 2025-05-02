Friday, May 02, 2025 | 06:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / India-UK resume trade talks in London aiming for free trade agreement

India-UK resume trade talks in London aiming for free trade agreement

Goyal returned to London for the talks, a British government spokesperson said, after a two-day visit earlier in the week ended without a final agreement

India-UK, India UK flag

Britain and India are also looking to conclude separate treaties on investment and social security, negotiated alongside the free-trade agreement. | Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters LONDON
2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

British trade minister Jonathan Reynolds met his Indian counterpart Piyush Goyal in London on Friday in an unscheduled resumption of talks as the countries seek to clinch a free trade deal.

Goyal returned to London for the talks, a British government spokesperson said, after a two-day visit earlier in the week ended without a final agreement.

Talks between Britain and India on a free trade agreement started in January 2022, as Britain sought to forge an independent trade policy after leaving the European Union.

After talks were delayed by a churn in British politics, with four different prime ministers in office since negotiations began, the Labour government that took power last year looked set to clinch a deal imminently.

 

The British and Indian governments each said that talks earlier in the week had been constructive.

Also Read

FTA

India, New Zealand resume FTA talks after a nearly decade-long pause

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

We are doing FTAs only after extensive stakeholder consultations: Goyal

India UK, FTA

India-UK FTA talks likely to resume in Jan aiming to resolve pending issues

India Australia

India, Australia assess progress in FTA talks, eye early agreement

tariff

Govt may seek flexibility in tariff concessions under FTA review with Asean

Businesses briefed on the outline of a deal on Tuesday said only a few issues remained outstanding, according to sources familiar with the discussions. Areas such as the reduction of tariffs on whisky and autos had been finalised, they added.

Britain and India are also looking to conclude separate treaties on investment and social security, negotiated alongside the free-trade agreement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Air India Express, Air India, Boeing

Air India explores new routes for North America flights amid airspace curbs

YouTube Premium features

India key to creator economy, to boost growth with AI tools: YouTube

Nita Ambani, Rio, Olympics 2016

India cradle of civilisation whose time has come once again: Nita Ambani

Jagannath temple in Digha, West Bengal

Uproar in Odisha as West Bengal govt calls Digha temple 'Jagannath Dham'

TMC MP Saket Gokhale and Deputy Executive Director of UN Women Lakshmi Puri

Delhi HC rejects TMC MP Saket Gokhale's plea to recall defamation order

Topics : Piyush Goyal FTA in India India-UK Free Trade

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayAther Energy IPO Allotment StatusRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025BSE Odisha 10th ResultIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon