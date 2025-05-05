Monday, May 05, 2025 | 10:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Security forces bust terror hideout in Poonch, recover 5 IEDs, radio sets

Security forces bust terror hideout in Poonch, recover 5 IEDs, radio sets

Poonch police released photos from the hideout, showing multiple radio sets and five IEDs that were recovered

Security forces,army,soilder

The officers briefed IGP Kashmir about the overall security scenario, with the primary focus on garnering insights into existing security challenges in the Valley | (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In a joint operation carried out on Monday, Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch Police and Army's Romeo Force busted a suspected terror hideout in the Surankot village of Poonch, recovering five Improvised Explosive Devices (IED), multiple radio sets, wires and binoculars and blankets.

Poonch police released photos from the hideout, showing multiple radio sets and five IEDs that were recovered.

This major bust comes just a day after Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, VK Birdi held a joint security review meeting at PCR Kashmir, which was attended by officers from multiple security forces, including the Police, Army, Intelligence Agencies, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

 

The officers briefed IGP Kashmir about the overall security scenario, with the primary focus on garnering insights into existing security challenges in the Valley.

Earlier today, amidst heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, the Army responded to unprovoked small arms firing across the Line of Control (LoC) during the intervening night of May 4 and 5, official said on Monday. 

Also Read

Indian army, security forces

Pakistani troops violate ceasefire for 11th night, Indian Army retaliates

Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army

Army vehicle plunges into gorge in J&K, JCO among three soldiers killed

Vishnu Deo Sai, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh

CM Sai praises Kashmiri guide for saving Chhattisgarh tourists in Pahalgam

Mehbooba Mufti, Mehbooba, Mufti

Youth's body found in J&K's Kulgam, Mehbooba calls for investigation

BSF, Army, India Bangladesh border

Pakistani troops continue unprovoked firing along LoC in J-K for 10th day

The Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small arms firing across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajauri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor areas of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. According to officials, the Indian Army responded promptly and proportionately.

On the night of May 3 and 4, the Pakistan Army indulged in small arms firing across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajauri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor districts in J & K, which was retaliated against effectively by the Indian Army. According to the Army, the troops responded in a calibrated and proportionate manner. 

This is the eleventh consecutive day of India's effective retaliation since the Pakistan Army's unprovoked small arms firing began on the night of April 25-26.

On April 30, India closed its airspace to all aircraft registered in Pakistan and those operated by Pakistani airlines, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), another major step following the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people were killed. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

India Pakistan

Amid India-Pak tension, 30-minute blackout drill held at Ferozepur Cantt

Pakistani singer, Abida Parveen

Pakistani singer Abida Parveen's Instagram account blocked in India

piyush goyal

Piyush Goyal meets Belgian Defence Minister, Minister-President of Flanders

PremiumPeople walk on the dry riverbed of the Indus in Hyderabad, Pakistan. Experts believe withholding of critical water and flood-related information may have a cascading impact on water management in Pakistan. (PHOTO: REUTERS/FILE PHOTO)

Pahalgam terrorist attack: 'Non-kinetic' arrows in quiver to counter Pak

PremiumIslamabad-Dhaka overtures have sparked measured interest in New Delhi, as historical grievances, shifting alliances, and China's influence reshape the regional dynamics. But all these developments may not hurt Indian interests tangibly, foreign polic

India watches the ripples as Pak, Bangladesh reconnect amid shifts

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Pahalgam attack Poonch

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 05 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayBank of Baroda Q4 results 2025Adani US Bribery ChargesMahindra and Mahindra Q4 ResultsDelhi weather TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Steel Share Price FallIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon