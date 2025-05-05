Pakistani singer Abida Parveen's Instagram account blocked in India

Monday, May 05, 2025 | 08:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pakistani singer Abida Parveen

ANI
May 05 2025 | 8:20 AM IST

After Instagram accounts of Pakistani artists, including actors Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir and Ali Zafar, were no longer accessible in India, Pakistani singer Abida Parveen's Instagram account has also been blocked in the country.

"Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content," read the message by Instagram on Abida Parveen's account. 

India had earlier announced a ban on 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for spreading provocative and communally sensitive content and misinformation against India, its Army and security agencies in the backdrop of the tragic Pahalgam terror incident in Jammu and Kashmir.

 

The action followed the recommendations of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

"On the recommendations of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India has banned some Pakistani YouTube channels for disseminating provocative and communally sensitive content, false and misleading narratives and misinformation against India, its Army and security agencies in the backdrop of the tragic Pahalgam terror incident in Jammu and Kashmir," a government source had told ANI. 

No Pakistani actors have worked in the Indian film industry since 2016, when terrorists attacked an Indian Army base in Uri.

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan's comeback film Abir Gulaal did not release in India. Sources in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said that the film, which also stars Vaani Kapoor, will not be released in India. Fawad was last seen in the Bollywood film 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).'

The terror attack on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam targeted tourists, killing 26 people. Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India has taken strong measures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Pahalgam attack Pakistan Pakistan-India Instagram

May 05 2025 | 8:20 AM IST

