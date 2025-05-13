Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 02:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Three terrorists gunned down in J-K's Shopian; army says op ongoing

Three terrorists gunned down in J-K's Shopian; army says op ongoing

Earlier today, Jammu and Kashmir police released photos of three terror suspects for their alleged involvement in the Pahalgam attack and announced a reward of ₹20 lakh

Rajouri: Security personnel near the site of an encounter with terrorists in Kandi area of Rajouri district, Friday, May 5, 2023. (PTI Photo)

The ADGPI further said that the operation is still in progress | (PTI Photo)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

The security forces killed three terrorists in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Tuesday.
 
Taking to X, Additional Directorate General of Public Information wrote, "On 13 May 2025, based on specific intelligence of a #RashtriyasRifles Unit, about the presence of terrorists in the general area of Shoekal Keller, #Shopian, #IndianArmy launched a search and destroy Operation. During the operation, terrorists opened heavy fire, and fierce firefight ensued, which resulted in the elimination of three hardcore terrorists (sic)."
 
The ADGPI further said that the operation is still in progress.
 
This comes just days after both India and Pakistan announced an "understanding to stop all firing and military action". Both India and Pakistan engaged in cross-border drone and missile strikes, which came after India launched 'Operation Sindoor' on terrorist infrastructure at nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). 
 

The coordinated missile strikes were in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.
 
It is worth noting that earlier today, Jammu and Kashmir police released photos of three terror suspects for their alleged involvement in the Pahalgam attack and announced a reward of ₹20 lakh. 
 

Pakistan claims 11 military personnel killed

 
Pakistan on Tuesday claimed that its 11 military personnel were killed and 78 others injured during the recent military confrontation with India, PTI reported.
 
In a statement, the Pakistani military also claimed that 40 civilians died and 121 others were injured on the night of May 6-7, when India launched 'Operation Sindoor'. India has maintained that the precision strikes were launched to destroy terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK, and military installations and civilians were not the target.
 

Topics : Shopian Jammu and Kashmir Indian Army Operation Sindoor Pahalgam attack BS Web Reports India Pakistan relations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

