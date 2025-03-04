Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 09:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Situation across border very bad despite Chinese help: J-K CM Omar Abdullah

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, even though he ensured a smooth house proceeding, later decried Mir's remarks and sought a clarification from party leader Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said there is no comparison between the divided parts of Kashmir as the situation across the border is very bad.

Press Trust of India Jammu
Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 9:45 PM IST

After a verbal skirmish between NC and BJP lawmakers in the state Assembly, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said there is no comparison between the divided parts of Kashmir as the situation across the border is "very bad" despite a Chinese fillip to Pakistan. 
He said every part of Jammu and Kashmir is far developed even though "we have never sought help from China, America, England or France to construct our roads." The CM made the remarks the placate the opposition BJP and ruling National Conference members exchanging heated words over the development in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). 
 
"Whatever progress has been made in the areas across the border is because of the blessings of China," Abdullah said.
During question hour, NC MLA and former minister Saifullah Mir in passing said that border infrastructure is better in PoK than on this side, even as he advocated for the construction of a tunnel to provide an all-weather connectivity to border areas of Keran and Jumagund in Kupwara district. 
BJP's RS Pathania objected to his comparing the two sides. NC MLA Nazir Gurezi and Peoples Conference legislator Sajad Gani Lone came in defence of Mir, who highlighted the challenges being faced by the locals, especially during the winter when snow cuts off roads for several months. 

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, even though he ensured a smooth house proceeding, later decried Mir's remarks and sought a clarification from party leader Abdullah. 
"He (Mir) praised a country with which we have no diplomatic relation. Our country did not send its cricket team there to play in the Champions Trophy and this is the country which is promoting separatism and terrorism in India. Mir's remark is of concern and condemnable and the chief minister should clarify his party's stand on it," Pathania told reporters outside the assembly. 
During a discussion on Lt Governor's address while BJP member Sham Lal Sharma was speaking, Mir rose up from his seat and questioned Pathania for terming him a "traitor." "My intention was not to draw a comparison between the two parts (of Kashmir). The National Conference is a party which has rendered the highest number of sacrifices for the country. Our workers, MLAs and ministers were killed by terrorists," he said. 
Gurezi also stood up from his seat in defence of Mir and said "If someone had worn a coat, what is wrong when I say he is having a good coat," sending the house in a commotion. 
Sensing the situation getting out of control, the chief minister requested the members to take up their seats, and said, "Gurezi is not wrong in his statement but he had not completed his talk." Abdullah said, "All what has been done on the borders is for show off and that also was not done by them (Pakistan) on its own. Whatever progress was made in the border areas across the border was because of the blessings of China while there is no progress in the rest of the areas." He said the development can be a matter of discussion but Mir, who lives near the Line of Control, is not wrong in sharing what he sees. 
"The situation is very bad there (in PoK)… We have never sought help from any other country, we have not asked China, America, England or France to build our roads. The roads constructed across the border were done by China," he said, adding, every part of Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed development even as "we have not provided coats to our border people." He said the coats given to the people across the border have empty pockets, drawing laughter in the house. 
"We should not get entangled in such unnecessary arguments. Wherever there is need for development, it should happen and wherever there is need for further improvement that will also be done for the welfare of the people," Abdullah said. 
Before resuming his speech, Sharma pointed to party MLA Shagun Parihar and said her father Ajit Parihar and uncle Anil Parihar also fell to the bullets of terrorists in Kishtwar district in November 2018. "The terrorist bullets do not differentiate between the people." he said. 

Topics : Omar Abdullah Jammu and Kashmir Pakistan

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 9:45 PM IST

