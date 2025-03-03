Monday, March 03, 2025 | 02:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / Omar rules out alliance with BJP, citing 'different vision' for J-K

Omar rules out alliance with BJP, citing 'different vision' for J-K

Meanwhile, today, the Chief Minister addressed the first Budget session in the Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly

File image of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah clarified that there are currently no plans for an alliance with the BJP, emphasizing the party's commitment to its own political vision.

"We are not talking about any alliance (with the BJP); neither is there any scope nor the need. Our thoughts also do not align. If we talk about J & K, our thoughts are vastly different... We will hold discussions on everything (during the session)," he said.

While addressing the assembly, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah praised former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, highlighting his contributions to India's economic growth and key welfare initiatives.

 

"Manmohan Singh ji was born in undivided India. He went to Oxford and Cambridge and started as an officer and finance minister and then PM. When he became finance minister, our country was going through an economic crisis. Today we are the biggest economies of India. Today, the private sector is developing as the license raj was stopped. As PM, he took Indira Awas Yojana, MGNREGA initiatives," Omar Abdullah said.

He recalled Manmohan Singh's farewell press conference and said, "Manmohan, in his last press conference, said, 'History will be a better judge of me than contemporary times.' All world leaders respected him."

He further recounted an incident showcasing the former PM Manmohan Singh's humility, saying, "I remember I wrote a letter to him (Manmohan) on some issue, and I gave an interview on that issue. But I didn't mention the letter, there was an issue that protocol has been broken. He called me and said This is not right; you addressed the issue in the press. I told him I have not done that... but after 15 minutes, he called back and apologized... He was PM, didn't need to do so."

Chief Minister also stated that former Pakistan President Gen Pervez Musharraf and Manmohan Singh had made significant progress in resolving the Kashmir issue.

Highlighting infrastructure projects initiated during Manmohan Singh's tenure, Abdullah said, "Working groups were made, and for Kashmiri Pandits, jobs were created, and they went back to Kashmir. Jagti township was made at his time and Kashmiri Pandit migrants... Manmohan Singh started the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. Today, we are waiting for the PM to inaugurate the train to Banihal. It was started by Manmohan Singh's time, and he started the world's highest railway bridge work.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

