Business Standard

Friday, January 03, 2025 | 07:51 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Ahead of Trump's inauguration on Jan 20, debate on H1B visas intensifies

Ahead of Trump's inauguration on Jan 20, debate on H1B visas intensifies

Indians are the main beneficiaries of the H-1B visas, which bring in the best of the talent and brains from across the world

Donald Trump, Trump

President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on January 20. Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Washington
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 7:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Three weeks ahead of Trump's inauguration here on January 20, the debate on foreign guest workers visas for highly skilled professionals, the H-1B, has intensified which has literally created divisions in both the Democratic and the Republican parties.

Indians are the main beneficiaries of the H-1B visas, which bring in the best of the talent and brains from across the world. Highly skilled professionals from India walk away with the overwhelming number of H-1B visas which is Congressional mandated 65,0000 every year and another 20,000 for those who received higher education from the US.

President-elect Donald Trump, who will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on January 20 in front of the US Capitol, has come out in support of the H-1B, so has two of his close confidants, Tesla owner Elon Musk and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, both of whom have been tasked to head the newly created Department of Government Efficiency.

 

I've always liked the visas, I have always been in favour of the visas. That's why we have them, Trump told the New York Post over the weekend.

I've always felt we have to have the most competent people in our country. We need competent people, we need smart people coming into our country, we need a lot of people coming in. We're going to have jobs like we've never had before," Trump told reporters at a New Year's Eve party hosted by him at Mar-a-Lago.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump to hold Washington rally on eve of inauguration as 47th US president

Donald Trump

Asia's factories end 2024 on weak footing as Trump 2.0 risks loom large

panda

China fights rumours of Panda abuse at US zoo in sign of goodwill

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump sides with Musk in debate over foreign workers roiling supporters

Donald Trump, Trump

Online debate over foreign workers in tech shows rift in Trump's coalition

Both Musk and Ramaswamy have argued that H-1B visas are essential to attract the best of the talent, as the US falls short in many of the specialised fields.

They have been joined by Indian American Democratic lawmakers including Ro Khanna, Raja Krishnamoorthi and Shri Thanedar who have come out in support of H-1B visas, after a sudden backlash against it as soon as Trump appointed Sriram Krishnan as his Senior Policy Advisor for Artificial Intelligence.

Such a backlash initially came from the supporters of Trump who argued that this is eating away at the jobs of Americans. Both Musk and Ramaswamy immediately weighed in and supported the H-1B visas. On Thursday, influential Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders asserted that the two close confidants of Trump are wrong.

Elon Musk and a number of other billionaire tech company owners have argued that this federal programme is vital to our economy because of the scarcity of highly skilled American engineers and other tech workers. I disagree.

"The main function of the H-1B visa programme and other guest worker initiatives is not to hire the best and the brightest', but rather to replace good-paying American jobs with low-wage indentured servants from abroad. The cheaper the labour they hire, the more money the billionaires make, Sanders said on Thursday.

His own party colleague Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi disagreed on Monday.

The number one competitive advantage America has is our workforce. The H-1B programme attracts the best and brightest talent from around the world and strengthens that advantage as we also invest in American workers, he told CNN as he supported Musk and Ramaswamy in the debate.

The reason I'm in America along with so many critical people who built SpaceX, Tesla, and hundreds of other companies that made America strong is because of H1B. Take a big step back and FxxK YOURSELF in the face. I will go to war on this issue the likes of which you cannot possibly comprehend, Musk had said in a post on X as a portion of the MAGA crowd started attacking Krishnan on his appointment which soon expanded to the debate on H-1B visas.

The reason top tech companies often hire foreign-born and first-generation engineers over native' Americans isn't because of an innate American IQ deficit (a lazy and wrong explanation). A key part of it comes down to the C-word: culture. Tough questions demand tough answers and if we're really serious about fixing the problem, we have to confront the TRUTH, argued Ramaswamy.

Indian American Congressman Khanna told Newsweek that America is a magnet for the world's brightest talent.

To compete with China, we want to attract the best engineers and technologists. But the H-1B programme has been abused. That's why I have been co-leading the bipartisan H-1B and L-1 Visa Reform Act to make sure American workers are never replaced and that H-1B workers aren't paid below market wages that hurts the compensation of American employees, he said.

All Americans make America great, including immigrants. We must increase H1B tenfold and eliminate country quotas. Make it easy to check immigration status, give EAD to all green card applicants, and quadruple the USCIS staffing budget to expedite legal immigration. This is how you make America the greatest ever, Indian American Congressman Thanedar said.

More From This Section

FBI, Federal Bureau of Investigation

FBI shares video of suspect planting pipe bomb near DNC before capitol riot

plane crash, small plane crash, aircraft crash

11 injured in small plane crash in Southern California, says police

Cryptocurrency

Crypto mogul Do Kwon pleads not guilty in first US court appearance

Gaza conflict, Hamas, Israel, Palestine

Israeli strike hits Gaza humanitarian zone as Netanyahu OKs talks in Qatar

Joe Biden

'We are going to pursue ISIS': Biden on terrorist attack in New Orleans

Topics : H1B Visa Trump Inauguration 2025 Donald Trump

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 7:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO GMP TodayAnya Polytech IPO ListingHoliday Calendar 2025What are AI AgentsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon