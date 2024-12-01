Business Standard
Soldiers safeguarded honor, ambitions of Bharat: Shah on BSF raising day

The BSF, often referred to as India's First Line of Defence, was established on December 1, 1965, in the wake of the 1965 India-Pakistan war

The BSF, with a sanctioned strength of over 2,65,000 personnel spread across 192 battalions, is responsible for securing India's borders stretching over 6,386.36 kilometres with Pakistan and Bangladesh | Photo: X@AmitShah

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2024 | 9:47 AM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday greeted the Border Security Force (BSF) on its raising day and said that the soldiers of the Central Armed Police Force stand as a resolute shield, safeguarding the honour and aspirations of India with unwavering determination.

Shah took to X to share his wishes to the border guarding force, which is responsible for guarding 3,323 km of India-Pakistan and 4,096 km of India-Bangladesh border, on the event pointing that the the courage, selflessness, and willingness of BSF personnel to make the ultimate sacrifice epitomize the spirit of service to the nation. Shah said that the indomitable valour and sacrifices of BSF personnel have not only fortified India's borders but also inspired generations of patriots to uphold the ideals of a flourishing and secure nation. 

 

"Raising day greetings to the personnel of the BSF and their families. The soldiers of the @BSF_India have safeguarded the honor and the ambitions of Bharat with the fiercest determination, never thinking twice to lay down their lives for it. Their valor and sacrifices are the undying wellspring of inspiration that has raised generations of patriots to ensure that our nation continues to flourish forever. My solemn homage to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty," Shah posted on X.

The BSF, often referred to as India's First Line of Defence, was established on December 1, 1965, in the wake of the 1965 India-Pakistan war. Before its formation, border security was managed by state armed police battalions. However, the challenges posed during the conflict highlighted the need for a specialized and centralized force to protect India's borders.

BSF was created as a paramilitary force under the Ministry of Home Affairs to safeguard India's borders with Pakistan and later with Bangladesh, ensuring national security, preventing illegal activities, and supporting counter-insurgency operations. Since its inception, BSF has played a crucial role in defending India's territorial integrity and maintaining peace along the borders

The BSF, with a sanctioned strength of over 2,65,000 personnel spread across 192 battalions, is responsible for securing India's borders stretching over 6,386.36 kilometres with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

First Published: Dec 01 2024 | 9:47 AM IST

