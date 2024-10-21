Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Some Khalistani extremists deep assets of state, says recalled envoy Verma

Some Khalistani extremists deep assets of state, says recalled envoy Verma

The Ambassador also denied all charges levelled against him by Ottawa in connection with the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar

Sanjay Kumar Verma, Sanjay Verma

Verma further said that the the Canadian government must take his "core concerns seriously" | File Photo: X@HCI_Ottawa

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 9:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Recalled Indian High Commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma, alleged that Khalistani extremists and terrorists are "deep assets" of Canada Security Intelligence Service (CSIS).

In an interview to Canada-based CTV News, Ambassador Verma, accused the Canadian government of "encouraging" Khalistani extremists."

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Khalistani extremists are being encouraged all the time. This is my allegation, I also know that some of these Khalistani extremists and terrorists are deep assets of CSIS, again I'm not giving any evidence," the Ambassador said.

Verma further said that the the Canadian government must take his "core concerns seriously".

 

"We only want the Canadian regime of the day, government of the day to understand my core concerns sincerely rather than being bedfellows with those who are trying to challenge Indian sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said.

" What happens in India will be decided by Indian Citizens. These Khalistani extremists are not Indian citizens, they are Canadian citizens and no country should allow its citizens to challenge the sovereignty of another nation," he added.

More From This Section

Kashmir attack

J&K: Terror attack in Ganderbal kills doctor, 6 labourers at tunnel site

Security forces,army,soilder

Heavily armed terrorist killed, war-like stores recovered in Baramulla

Tempest

Japan, UK and Italy to speed up joint next-generation fighter jet project

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Hardeep Nijjar

Nijjar Killing, Pannun attack part of 'same' plot: Canada's ex-envoy

Sergey Lavrov, Sergey

Russia believes India, Brazil should be represented in UNSC, says Lavrov

The Ambassador also denied all charges levelled against him by Ottawa in connection with the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Verma affirmed, "No evidence presented. Politically motivated."

"Let me see what concrete evidence she is talking (foreign minister Melanie Joy) about. As I am concerned, she is talking politically," he added.

Ambassador Verma denied allegations of directing or coercing individuals to gather information on pro-Khalistani activists, including Nijjar.

"I as High Commissioner of India had never done anything of that kind," he stated.

He explained that monitoring pro-Khalistani elements in Canada is a matter of national interest, and his team gathers information through open sources.

"We read the newspapers, we read their statements, since we understand Punjabi, so we read their social media posts and try to infer from there," Verma clarified.

The Ambassador's assertion comes days after Canada labelled the High Commissioner and five other Indian diplomats as "persons of interest" in the killing of NIA designated terrorist Hardeep Nijjar, following which India issued a strong condemnation and recalled six diplomats including Verma.

The ties between India and Canada soured after Trudeau alleged in the Canadian Parliament last year that he has "credible allegations" of India's hand in the killing of Nijjar.

India has denied all the allegations, calling them "absurd" and "motivated" and has accused Canada of giving space to extremist and anti-India elements in their country.Nijjar, who was designated a terrorist by India's National Investigation Agency in 2020, was shot and killed outside a Gurdwara in Surrey in June last year.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

India Canada

Expelled Indian diplomat denies role in Nijjar's murder in Canada

Premiumpulses

How India has gradually lowered its reliance on Canada for pulses imports?

Narendra Modi effigy

Demonstrators beat PM Modi's effigy outside NY court on Pannu row

Justin Trudeau

Canada probing Indian media for 'interference' over Nijjar killing row

Vikash Yadav's wanted FBI poster

Vikash Yadav, 'wanted' in Pannun case, was arrested by Delhi Police in 2023

Topics : Justin Trudeau India Canada Row India-Canada

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 9:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon